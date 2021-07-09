QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global LED Lighting Driver market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications. Asia-Pacific is the largest LED Lighting Driver market with about 47% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 22% market share. The key players are MEAN WELL, Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic, Delta Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, MOSO Power, Eaglerise, TCI, OSRAM SYLVANIA, LIFUD, SELF etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 9% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global LED Lighting Driver Market The global LED Lighting Driver market size is projected to reach US$ 11640 million by 2027, from US$ 7471.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global LED Lighting Driver Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of LED Lighting Driver Market are Studied: MEAN WELL, Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic, Delta Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, MOSO Power, Eaglerise, TCI, OSRAM SYLVANIA, LIFUD, SELF

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the LED Lighting Driver market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: DALI, 0-10V Dimming, Standard(non-dim), Triac Dimming, Smart Driver

Segmentation by Application: Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Special Lighting

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global LED Lighting Driver industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming LED Lighting Driver trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current LED Lighting Driver developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the LED Lighting Driver industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 LED Lighting Driver Market Overview

1.1 LED Lighting Driver Product Overview

1.2 LED Lighting Driver Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 DALI

1.2.2 0-10V Dimming

1.2.3 Standard(non-dim)

1.2.4 Triac Dimming

1.2.5 Smart Driver

1.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LED Lighting Driver Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by LED Lighting Driver Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players LED Lighting Driver Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Lighting Driver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LED Lighting Driver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Lighting Driver Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Lighting Driver Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LED Lighting Driver as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Lighting Driver Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Lighting Driver Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 LED Lighting Driver Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global LED Lighting Driver by Application

4.1 LED Lighting Driver Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Indoor Lighting

4.1.2 Outdoor Lighting

4.1.3 Special Lighting

4.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America LED Lighting Driver by Country

5.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe LED Lighting Driver by Country

6.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America LED Lighting Driver by Country

8.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Lighting Driver Business

10.1 MEAN WELL

10.1.1 MEAN WELL Corporation Information

10.1.2 MEAN WELL Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.1.5 MEAN WELL Recent Development

10.2 Philips

10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Philips LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Recent Development

10.3 Inventronics

10.3.1 Inventronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Inventronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.3.5 Inventronics Recent Development

10.4 Tridonic

10.4.1 Tridonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tridonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.4.5 Tridonic Recent Development

10.5 Delta Electronics

10.5.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Delta Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.5.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

10.6 Hubbell Lighting

10.6.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hubbell Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.6.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

10.7 MOSO Power

10.7.1 MOSO Power Corporation Information

10.7.2 MOSO Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.7.5 MOSO Power Recent Development

10.8 Eaglerise

10.8.1 Eaglerise Corporation Information

10.8.2 Eaglerise Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.8.5 Eaglerise Recent Development

10.9 TCI

10.9.1 TCI Corporation Information

10.9.2 TCI Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TCI LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TCI LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.9.5 TCI Recent Development

10.10 OSRAM SYLVANIA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LED Lighting Driver Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 OSRAM SYLVANIA LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 OSRAM SYLVANIA Recent Development

10.11 LIFUD

10.11.1 LIFUD Corporation Information

10.11.2 LIFUD Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.11.5 LIFUD Recent Development

10.12 SELF

10.12.1 SELF Corporation Information

10.12.2 SELF Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SELF LED Lighting Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SELF LED Lighting Driver Products Offered

10.12.5 SELF Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LED Lighting Driver Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LED Lighting Driver Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 LED Lighting Driver Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 LED Lighting Driver Distributors

12.3 LED Lighting Driver Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us