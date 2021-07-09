QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global LED Chips market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light.Led chip is a core component of LED, referring to the PN junction. China is the largest LED Chips market with about 24% market share. The key players are Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Cree, Toyoda Gosei, OSRAM, Epistar, Tyntek, Genesis Photonics, Lextar, Formosa Epitaxy, OPTO-TECH, Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung, LG Innotek, San'an Opto, Changelight, Aucksun, ETI, Lattice Power, Tong Fang, HC SemiTek etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 28% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global LED Chips Market The global LED Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 6239.5 million by 2027, from US$ 4142.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global LED Chips Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of LED Chips Market are Studied: Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Cree, Toyoda Gosei, OSRAM, Epistar, Tyntek, Genesis Photonics, Lextar, Formosa Epitaxy, OPTO-TECH, Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung, LG Innotek, San’an Opto, Changelight, Aucksun, ETI, Lattice Power, Tong Fang, HC SemiTek
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the LED Chips market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Lateral Chip LED, Vertical Chip LED, Flip Chip LED
Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Backlight Sources, Display Screen, Signage, General Lighting, Others
TOC
1 LED Chips Market Overview
1.1 LED Chips Product Overview
1.2 LED Chips Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Lateral Chip LED
1.2.2 Vertical Chip LED
1.2.3 Flip Chip LED
1.3 Global LED Chips Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global LED Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global LED Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global LED Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global LED Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global LED Chips Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LED Chips Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by LED Chips Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players LED Chips Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LED Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LED Chips Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Chips Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LED Chips as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Chips Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Chips Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 LED Chips Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global LED Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global LED Chips Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global LED Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global LED Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global LED Chips Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global LED Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global LED Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global LED Chips Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global LED Chips by Application
4.1 LED Chips Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Backlight Sources
4.1.3 Display Screen
4.1.4 Signage
4.1.5 General Lighting
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global LED Chips Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global LED Chips Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global LED Chips Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global LED Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global LED Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global LED Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America LED Chips by Country
5.1 North America LED Chips Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe LED Chips by Country
6.1 Europe LED Chips Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Chips by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America LED Chips by Country
8.1 Latin America LED Chips Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Chips by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Chips Business
10.1 Nichia
10.1.1 Nichia Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nichia Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nichia LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nichia LED Chips Products Offered
10.1.5 Nichia Recent Development
10.2 Philips Lumileds
10.2.1 Philips Lumileds Corporation Information
10.2.2 Philips Lumileds Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Products Offered
10.2.5 Philips Lumileds Recent Development
10.3 Cree
10.3.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cree Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Cree LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Cree LED Chips Products Offered
10.3.5 Cree Recent Development
10.4 Toyoda Gosei
10.4.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information
10.4.2 Toyoda Gosei Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Products Offered
10.4.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development
10.5 OSRAM
10.5.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
10.5.2 OSRAM Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 OSRAM LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 OSRAM LED Chips Products Offered
10.5.5 OSRAM Recent Development
10.6 Epistar
10.6.1 Epistar Corporation Information
10.6.2 Epistar Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Epistar LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Epistar LED Chips Products Offered
10.6.5 Epistar Recent Development
10.7 Tyntek
10.7.1 Tyntek Corporation Information
10.7.2 Tyntek Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Tyntek LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Tyntek LED Chips Products Offered
10.7.5 Tyntek Recent Development
10.8 Genesis Photonics
10.8.1 Genesis Photonics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Genesis Photonics Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Genesis Photonics LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Genesis Photonics LED Chips Products Offered
10.8.5 Genesis Photonics Recent Development
10.9 Lextar
10.9.1 Lextar Corporation Information
10.9.2 Lextar Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Lextar LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Lextar LED Chips Products Offered
10.9.5 Lextar Recent Development
10.10 Formosa Epitaxy
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LED Chips Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Formosa Epitaxy LED Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Formosa Epitaxy Recent Development
10.11 OPTO-TECH
10.11.1 OPTO-TECH Corporation Information
10.11.2 OPTO-TECH Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 OPTO-TECH LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 OPTO-TECH LED Chips Products Offered
10.11.5 OPTO-TECH Recent Development
10.12 Seoul Semiconductor
10.12.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.12.2 Seoul Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Seoul Semiconductor LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Seoul Semiconductor LED Chips Products Offered
10.12.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development
10.13 Samsung
10.13.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.13.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Samsung LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Samsung LED Chips Products Offered
10.13.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.14 LG Innotek
10.14.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
10.14.2 LG Innotek Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 LG Innotek LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 LG Innotek LED Chips Products Offered
10.14.5 LG Innotek Recent Development
10.15 San’an Opto
10.15.1 San’an Opto Corporation Information
10.15.2 San’an Opto Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 San’an Opto LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 San’an Opto LED Chips Products Offered
10.15.5 San’an Opto Recent Development
10.16 Changelight
10.16.1 Changelight Corporation Information
10.16.2 Changelight Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Changelight LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Changelight LED Chips Products Offered
10.16.5 Changelight Recent Development
10.17 Aucksun
10.17.1 Aucksun Corporation Information
10.17.2 Aucksun Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Aucksun LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Aucksun LED Chips Products Offered
10.17.5 Aucksun Recent Development
10.18 ETI
10.18.1 ETI Corporation Information
10.18.2 ETI Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 ETI LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 ETI LED Chips Products Offered
10.18.5 ETI Recent Development
10.19 Lattice Power
10.19.1 Lattice Power Corporation Information
10.19.2 Lattice Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Lattice Power LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Lattice Power LED Chips Products Offered
10.19.5 Lattice Power Recent Development
10.20 Tong Fang
10.20.1 Tong Fang Corporation Information
10.20.2 Tong Fang Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Tong Fang LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Tong Fang LED Chips Products Offered
10.20.5 Tong Fang Recent Development
10.21 HC SemiTek
10.21.1 HC SemiTek Corporation Information
10.21.2 HC SemiTek Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 HC SemiTek LED Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 HC SemiTek LED Chips Products Offered
10.21.5 HC SemiTek Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LED Chips Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LED Chips Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 LED Chips Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 LED Chips Distributors
12.3 LED Chips Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
