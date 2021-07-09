QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global LED Chip and Module market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application. Module (sometimes called light engine). Creation of a module (light engine) is the next step in the LED lighting value chain. The module (light engine) mainly consists of one or more LED packages, secondary optics, a heat sink and an electrical driver. The LEDs are mounted on a PCB (printed circuit board), and the modules (light engines) are integrated with optics and thermal/power management components to optimize the module (light engine) to each application. The top 4 of global LED Chip and Module include San’an Opto, ETI, HC SemiTek and Lattice Power, with about 77% market shares. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global LED Chip and Module Market The global LED Chip and Module market size is projected to reach US$ 5636.6 million by 2027, from US$ 4089.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of LED Chip and Module Market are Studied: Epistar, San’an Opto, Cree, OSRAM, Samsung, Toyoda Gosei, Seoul Semiconductor, Philips Lumileds, ETI, LG Innotek, NiChia, HC SemiTek, Lextar, Lattice Power, OPTO-TECH, Tyntek, Genesis Photonics, Formosa Epitaxy, Changelight, Aucksun, TongFang

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the LED Chip and Module market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Lateral Chip, Vertical Chip, Flip Chip

Segmentation by Application: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting

About Us