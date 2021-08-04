Global Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Competition Analysis 2021| GHD, CB&I, Heath Consultants

LDAR (Leak Detection and Repair) regulations were implemented by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) over 35 years ago to control “fugitive emissions” (uncontrolled emissions) from regulated sources in order to protect human health and the environment from harmful pollutants released by industry and mobile sources. An LDAR program is the system of procedures a facility utilizes to locate and repair leaking components, including valves, pumps, connectors, compressors, and agitators, in order to minimize the emission of fugitive volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). North America is the largest market with more than 42% market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The concentration of the leak detection and repair industry is relatively low, with the total market share of the top three vendors being less than 10%. The key manufacturers are SGS S.A., GHD, Team, HydroChemPSC, ERM, Heath Consultants, CB&I, Apex Companies, Montrose Environmental, Think Environmental, Bureau Veritas, Emission Monitoring Service (EMSI), SCS Engineers, Trihydro, Honeywell, PrecisionHawk, ENCOS, The Sniffers, CGRS, HY-BON Engineering (Cimarron) etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) in China, including the following market information: China Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) companies in 2020 (%) The global Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) market size is expected to growth from US$ 17580 million in 2020 to US$ 27040 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Portable Analyzer, Optical Gas Imaging, Laser Absorption Spectroscopy, Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring, Acoustic Leak Detector, Others China Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oil And Gas Production Facilities, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plants, Petroleum Refineries, Other Industries

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, GHD, CB&I, Heath Consultants, ERM, Team Industrial Services, Apex Companies, Emission Monitoring Service (EMSI), Guardian Compliance, IPR-EMS, Montrose Environmental, Olsson Associates, SCS Engineers, Trihydro, Honeywell, Baker Hughes, PrecisionHawk, SeekOps, Inc., Summit Inspections Services, Inc., ABB Ltd., Team Inc., ENCOS Inc., SAIN

