Global Leaf Spring Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Fangda, Hendrickson, Dongfegn

Leaf Spring is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Usually, Leaf spring is assembly of several leaf springs which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles. Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort. Global Leaf Spring key players include Fangda, Hendrickson, Dongfegn, Jamna Auto Industries, Fawer, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Multi-leaf is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Truck, followed by Bus, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Leaf Spring in China, including the following market information: China Leaf Spring Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Leaf Spring Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) China top five Leaf Spring companies in 2020 (%) The global Leaf Spring market size is expected to growth from US$ 3217 million in 2020 to US$ 3475 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Leaf Spring market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Leaf Spring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Leaf Spring Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Leaf Spring Market Segment Percentages,

Multi-Leaf Spring, Mono-Leaf Spring China Leaf Spring Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) China Leaf Spring Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Bus, Truck, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Leaf Spring revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Leaf Spring revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Leaf Spring sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Leaf Spring sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Fangda, Hendrickson, Dongfegn, Jamna Auto Industries, Fawer, RSA, Shuaichao, Eaton Detroit Spring, Chongqing Hongqi, Hubei Shenfeng, NHK Spring, Leopord, Mitsubishi Steel, Shuangli Banhuang, OLGUN CELIK, Standens, Owen Springs, Hayward, Hunan Yitong, Sogefi, Anhui Anhuang, Shandong Fangcheng, Zhengzhou Xinjiaotong, Jiangxi Automobile Leaf Spring, Eagle Suspensions

