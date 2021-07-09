QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Lead Free CCL market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Lead-free copper clad laminate is a basic material in the electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCB). It is widely used in electronic products, including televisions, radios, computers and mobile communications. Global lead free CCL main players include Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (TUC), SYTECH, Showa Denko Materials, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Kingboard Laminates Group, Nanya New Material Technology Co., Ltd., EMC, Guangdong Goworld Lamination Plant, Panasonic, GDM International Technology Ltd., Isola, Wazam New Materials, etc., totally accounting for about 72%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 88%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into FR4 board, halogen-free board, special board and others. FR4 board is the largest segment, holding a share about 50%. In terms of application, it is widely used in communication, consumer electronics, automotive electronics and others. The most common application is in communication, taking a share over 38%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lead Free CCL Market The global Lead Free CCL market size is projected to reach US$ 4443.8 million by 2027, from US$ 3140 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Lead Free CCL Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Lead Free CCL market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: FR4 Board, Halogen-free Board, Special Board, Others

Segmentation by Application: Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Others

TOC

About Us