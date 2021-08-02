Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Industry Depth Survey 2021| Qiagen, Sanofi, Oxford Immunotec

The Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing industry can be broken down into several segments, Tuberculin Skin Test (TST), Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA), etc. Across the world, the major players cover Qiagen, Oxford Immunotec, Sanofi, etc. Diagnosing and treating latent tuberculosis (TB) infection (LTBI) is recognized by the World Health Organization as an important strategy to accelerate the decline in global TB and achieve TB elimination. Latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) is defined as a state of persistent immune response to stimulation by Mycobacterium tuberculosis antigens without evidence of clinically manifested active tuberculosis (TB). Diagnosis and treatment for LTBI are important for TB, especially in high-risk populations. Tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs) are used to diagnose LTBI. The detection industry of latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) can be subdivided into several parts: tuberculin skin test (TST), interferon release test (IGRA), etc. Globally, there are mainly Qiagen, Oxford Immunotec, Sanofi, etc. Diagnosing and treating latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) is an important strategy recognized by the World Health Organization to accelerate the decline of global tuberculosis and achieve the elimination of tuberculosis. Latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) refers to the state of continuous immune response to the stimulation of Mycobacterium tuberculosis antigen in the absence of clinical evidence of active tuberculosis (TB). The diagnosis and treatment of long-term tuberculosis is very important for tuberculosis, especially for high-risk groups. Tuberculin skin tests (TST) and interferon release tests (IGRAs) were used to diagnose LTBI. This report contains market size and forecasts of Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing in China, including the following market information: China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing companies in 2020 (%) The global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing market size is expected to growth from US$ 1322.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1914 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST), Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Qiagen, Sanofi, Oxford Immunotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Par Sterile, Bio-Rad Laboratories

