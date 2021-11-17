Global Laser Annealing Equipment Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 923.3 Million By 2027, From US$ 635.9 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.3% During 2021-2027. | Mitsui Group(JSW), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

Laser annealing equipment refers to a special equipment that uses high-energy laser beams to automatically anneal wafers. Its main function is to project a laser beam spot with a specific shape and uniform energy distribution onto a semiconductor wafer, which is carried and absorbed by a motion table for scanning , In order to complete the annealing process of the entire wafer. Global core laser annealing equipment manufacturers include Mitsui Group (JSW) etc. The Top 1 companies hold a share about 30%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 19% and 13%. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Laser Annealing Equipment Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Laser Annealing Equipment market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Laser Annealing Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 923.3 million by 2027, from US$ 635.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Power Laser Annealing Equipment, IC Front-end Laser Annealing Equipment Segment by Application Power Semiconductor, Advanced Process Chip Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Mitsui Group(JSW), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, Applied Materials, Veeco, Hitachi, YAC BEAM, EO Technics, Beijing U-PRECISION Tech, Hans DSI, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment, Chengdu Laipu Technology

TOC

1 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Annealing Equipment

1.2 Laser Annealing Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Power Laser Annealing Equipment

1.2.3 IC Front-end Laser Annealing Equipment

1.3 Laser Annealing Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Power Semiconductor

1.3.3 Advanced Process Chip

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Japan Laser Annealing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Laser Annealing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South Korea Laser Annealing Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Laser Annealing Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Laser Annealing Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Laser Annealing Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Japan Laser Annealing Equipment Production

3.5.1 Japan Laser Annealing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Japan Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Laser Annealing Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Laser Annealing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South Korea Laser Annealing Equipment Production

3.7.1 South Korea Laser Annealing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South Korea Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Laser Annealing Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Mitsui Group(JSW)

7.1.1 Mitsui Group(JSW) Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsui Group(JSW) Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Mitsui Group(JSW) Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Mitsui Group(JSW) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Mitsui Group(JSW) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7.2.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions

7.3.1 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Applied Materials

7.4.1 Applied Materials Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Applied Materials Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Applied Materials Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Applied Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Applied Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Veeco

7.5.1 Veeco Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Veeco Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Veeco Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Veeco Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Veeco Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hitachi Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 YAC BEAM

7.7.1 YAC BEAM Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 YAC BEAM Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 YAC BEAM Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 YAC BEAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 YAC BEAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EO Technics

7.8.1 EO Technics Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 EO Technics Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EO Technics Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EO Technics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EO Technics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech

7.9.1 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Beijing U-PRECISION Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hans DSI

7.10.1 Hans DSI Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hans DSI Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hans DSI Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hans DSI Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hans DSI Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment

7.11.1 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Chengdu Laipu Technology

7.12.1 Chengdu Laipu Technology Laser Annealing Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chengdu Laipu Technology Laser Annealing Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Chengdu Laipu Technology Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Chengdu Laipu Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Chengdu Laipu Technology Recent Developments/Updates 8 Laser Annealing Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Laser Annealing Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Laser Annealing Equipment

8.4 Laser Annealing Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Laser Annealing Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Laser Annealing Equipment Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Laser Annealing Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Laser Annealing Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Laser Annealing Equipment Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Annealing Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Japan Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South Korea Laser Annealing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Laser Annealing Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Annealing Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Annealing Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Laser Annealing Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Laser Annealing Equipment by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Laser Annealing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Laser Annealing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Laser Annealing Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Laser Annealing Equipment by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer