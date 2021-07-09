QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Lan Card market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
LAN cards are hardware devices that can be added to a computer, or they can be integrated into the main hardware of the computer. A LAN card connects a computer to a network. Users could connect to the network via an Ethernet cable, usb, or wirelessly. China is the largest Lan Card market with about 36% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 23% market share. The key players are Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link, Mercury etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 78% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lan Card Market The global Lan Card market size is projected to reach US$ 10620 million by 2027, from US$ 8693.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Lan Card Market are Studied: Intel, TP-Link, D-Link, Asus, Netgear, Netcore, FAST, B-Link, Mercury
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Lan Card market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1000 Mbps, 10 Gbps, Other
Segmentation by Application: Desktop Computer, Personal Computer, Other
TOC
1 Lan Card Market Overview
1.1 Lan Card Product Overview
1.2 Lan Card Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 10 Mbps
1.2.2 100 Mbps
1.2.3 1000 Mbps
1.2.4 10 Gbps
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Lan Card Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Lan Card Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Lan Card Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Lan Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Lan Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Lan Card Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Lan Card Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Lan Card Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Lan Card Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lan Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Lan Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Lan Card Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lan Card Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lan Card as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lan Card Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Lan Card Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Lan Card Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Lan Card Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Lan Card Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Lan Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Lan Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Lan Card Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Lan Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Lan Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Lan Card Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Lan Card by Application
4.1 Lan Card Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Desktop Computer
4.1.2 Personal Computer
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Lan Card Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Lan Card Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Lan Card Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Lan Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Lan Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Lan Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Lan Card by Country
5.1 North America Lan Card Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Lan Card by Country
6.1 Europe Lan Card Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Lan Card by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lan Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Lan Card by Country
8.1 Latin America Lan Card Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Lan Card by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lan Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lan Card Business
10.1 Intel
10.1.1 Intel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Intel Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Intel Lan Card Products Offered
10.1.5 Intel Recent Development
10.2 TP-Link
10.2.1 TP-Link Corporation Information
10.2.2 TP-Link Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 TP-Link Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 TP-Link Lan Card Products Offered
10.2.5 TP-Link Recent Development
10.3 D-Link
10.3.1 D-Link Corporation Information
10.3.2 D-Link Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 D-Link Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 D-Link Lan Card Products Offered
10.3.5 D-Link Recent Development
10.4 Asus
10.4.1 Asus Corporation Information
10.4.2 Asus Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Asus Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Asus Lan Card Products Offered
10.4.5 Asus Recent Development
10.5 Netgear
10.5.1 Netgear Corporation Information
10.5.2 Netgear Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Netgear Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Netgear Lan Card Products Offered
10.5.5 Netgear Recent Development
10.6 Netcore
10.6.1 Netcore Corporation Information
10.6.2 Netcore Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Netcore Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Netcore Lan Card Products Offered
10.6.5 Netcore Recent Development
10.7 FAST
10.7.1 FAST Corporation Information
10.7.2 FAST Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 FAST Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 FAST Lan Card Products Offered
10.7.5 FAST Recent Development
10.8 B-Link
10.8.1 B-Link Corporation Information
10.8.2 B-Link Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 B-Link Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 B-Link Lan Card Products Offered
10.8.5 B-Link Recent Development
10.9 Mercury
10.9.1 Mercury Corporation Information
10.9.2 Mercury Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Mercury Lan Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Mercury Lan Card Products Offered
10.9.5 Mercury Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Lan Card Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Lan Card Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Lan Card Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Lan Card Distributors
12.3 Lan Card Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
