Global Laboratory Data Automation Depth Research Report 2021| Dotmatics (BioBright), EISC, Thermofisher Scientific

Data Automation is the use of intelligent processes, other types of equipment, or systems for collecting, processing, storing and analysing chunks of data. Data automation enables researchers to achieve outputs like never before imaginable. Today the total amount of scientific data, whether it’s for researching a new compound in drug development or discovering new trends in quality control, has massively increased and will only continue to rise. In order to control this explosion of data, data automation can be enabled to eliminate time loss and human errors. North America is the largest consumption region of the global total share and accounts for about 34%. The Asia-Pacific and Europe also have good prospect and they occupy over 60 percent of the total share. Some leading international players include Thermofisher Scientific, Labforward GmbH, EISC, etc. The top 3 players occupied about 20% revenue share. Based on product category, the Laboratory Data Automation market can be classified into Data Tracking, Instruments Integration, Sample Management, Others. Data Tracking, the largest segment, took up about 38% of the global market size. End-Users of Laboratory Data Automation can be segmented into Enterprise R & D and University & Institute. Enterprise R & D segment occupied the most market, about 65% global share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Data Automation in China, including the following market information: China Laboratory Data Automation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Laboratory Data Automation companies in 2020 (%) The global Laboratory Data Automation market size is expected to growth from US$ 166 million in 2020 to US$ 347.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Laboratory Data Automation market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Laboratory Data Automation Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Laboratory Data Automation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Laboratory Data Automation Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Data Tracking, Instruments Integration, Sample Management, Others China Laboratory Data Automation Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Laboratory Data Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Enterprise R & D, University & Institute

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Laboratory Data Automation revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Laboratory Data Automation revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Dotmatics (BioBright), EISC, Thermofisher Scientific, Benchling, Labforward GmbH, XiTechniX, LabWare LIMS

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Laboratory Data Automation market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Laboratory Data Automation market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Laboratory Data Automation markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Laboratory Data Automation market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

