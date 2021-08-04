Global K12 Education Technology Market Outlook (2021-2027)| VIP Kid, Yuanfudao, Byju’s

K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. EdTech enables communication to reach deeper and wider audiences. EdTech has enriched education, reaching various industrial categories such as coding, language, Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM), social-emotional learning, early childhood education and learning management tools. The emergence of Virtual Reality (VR) has also enhanced educational activities, enabling them to become more interactive. There are a few major players in each market category highlighted in the following table. The main consumers in EdTech include K-12 and other students who participate in the educational programs, as well as higher educational institutions and corporations that develop EdTech products. The K-12 Education Technology market is less concentrated and key players include VIP Kid, Yuanfudao, Byju’s, PowerSchool, Sanoma, Pearson, Kroton, etc. and remarkably, top two companies are from China, altogether held over 13% of the market in 2019. Though now Europe is the leading region in the market, India and China are believed to have faster growing rate. Also it is a relatively new industry, the market is expected to grow rapidly in the following years with 25% per year. The major application area is online, which helf over 85% of the market. This report contains market size and forecasts of K12 Education Technology in China, including the following market information: China K12 Education Technology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five K12 Education Technology companies in 2020 (%) The global K12 Education Technology market size is expected to growth from US$ 11850 million in 2020 to US$ 56490 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2027.

The China K12 Education Technology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the K12 Education Technology Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China K12 Education Technology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China K12 Education Technology Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

by Type, Learning Management Systems (LMS), Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS), Student Response Systems (SRS), Assessment Systems, Collaboration Systems, by Enabling Technology, Educational Analytics, Educational Gaming, Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Educational Dashboard, Educational Security China K12 Education Technology Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

K12 Education Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Online, Offline

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies K12 Education Technology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies K12 Education Technology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, VIP Kid, Yuanfudao, Byju’s, PowerSchool, Sanoma, Pearson, Kroton, BlackBoard, ITutorGroup, D2L, Acro Platform Ltd, Learnosity, Illuminate Education, Bettermarks, Noon Academy, Toppr

