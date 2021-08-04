Global K-12 International Schools Industry Analysis Report 2021| Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems

An K-12 international school is a K–12 (spoken as “k twelve”, “k through twelve”, or “k to twelve”), from kindergarten to 12th grade school that promotes international education, in an international environment, either by adopting a curriculum such as that of the International Baccalaureate, Edexcel, Cambridge Assessment International Education or International Primary Curriculum, or by following a national curriculum different from that of the school’s country of residence. The most common international schools represent Education in the United Kingdom, Education in the United States or are based on curricula specially designed for international schools such as the International General Certificate of Secondary Education or the IB Diploma Programme. These international curricula are committed to internationalism, developing the global citizen, providing an environment for optimal learning, and teaching in an international setting that fosters understanding, independence, interdependence, and cooperation. Like other schools, international schools teach language arts, mathematics, the sciences, humanities, the arts, physical education, information technology, and design technology. Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are the largest spending regions, occupied about 89% of market share. More than 34% of K-12 International Schools occurred in the Asia-Pacific market. Nord Anglia Education is the world leading K-12 International Schools in global K-12 International Schools market with the market share of about 16%, followed by Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, ACS International Schools, Braeburn School, Dulwich College International Esol Education, Harrow International Schools, Shrewsbury International School, Wellington College and Yew Chung Education Foundation. The top 3 companies accounted for almost 40% of the market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of K-12 International Schools in China, including the following market information: China K-12 International Schools Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five K-12 International Schools companies in 2020 (%) The global K-12 International Schools market size is expected to growth from US$ 7007.9 million in 2020 to US$ 12410 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The China K-12 International Schools market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the K-12 International Schools Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China K-12 International Schools Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China K-12 International Schools Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

English Language, Other Language China K-12 International Schools Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

K-12 International Schools Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies K-12 International Schools revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies K-12 International Schools revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cognita Schools, GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Nord Anglia Education, ACS International Schools, Braeburn School, Dulwich College International, Esol Education, Harrow International Schools, Shrewsbury International School, Wellington College, Yew Chung Education Foundation

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global K-12 International Schools market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global K-12 International Schools market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional K-12 International Schools markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global K-12 International Schools market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global K-12 International Schools market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global K-12 International Schools market.

