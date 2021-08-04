Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share & Forecast 2021| Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance

This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market. Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool. The leading players mainly are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance and CPIC. Allianz is the largest playersr, its premiums of global market exceed 8%. The next is Assicurazioni Generali and China Life Insurance. This report contains market size and forecasts of Juvenile Life Insurance in China, including the following market information: China Juvenile Life Insurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Juvenile Life Insurance companies in 2020 (%) The global Juvenile Life Insurance market size is expected to growth from US$ 55730 million in 2020 to US$ 137080 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Juvenile Life Insurance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Juvenile Life Insurance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Juvenile Life Insurance Market, By Age, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Juvenile Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Age, 2020 (%), Below 10 Years Old, 10~18 Years Old China Juvenile Life Insurance Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Juvenile Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), School, Home

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Juvenile Life Insurance revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Juvenile Life Insurance revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, CPIC, Aviva, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Nippon Life Insurance, Gerber Life Insurance, AIG

