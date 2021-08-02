Global Jump Starter Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| COBRA, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Benrong Group

A jump start, also called a boost, is a method of starting a vehicle with a discharged starting battery. A temporary connection is made to the battery of another vehicle, or to some other external power source. The external supply of electricity recharges the disabled vehicle’s battery and provides some of the power needed to crank the engine. Once the vehicle has been started, its normal charging system will recharge, so the auxiliary source can be removed. If the vehicle charging system is functional, normal operation of the vehicle will restore the charge of the battery. North America is the largest market with about 50% market share. Europe and Asia-Pacific are follower, accounting for about 46% market share. The key players are COBRA, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Benrong Group, Shenzhen SBASE, BOLTPOWER, CARKU, China AGA, Newsmy, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK etc. Top 5 companies occupied about 48% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Jump Starter in China, including the following market information: China Jump Starter Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Jump Starter Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Jump Starter companies in 2020 (%) The global Jump Starter market size is expected to growth from US$ 317.7 million in 2020 to US$ 360.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Jump Starter market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Jump Starter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Jump Starter Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Jump Starter Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium Ion, Lead-Acid China Jump Starter Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Jump Starter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Motorcycle, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Jump Starter revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Jump Starter revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Jump Starter sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Jump Starter sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, COBRA, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Benrong Group, Shenzhen SBASE, BOLTPOWER, CARKU, China AGA, Newsmy, Shenzhen NianLun Electronic, KAYO MAXTAR, BESTEK

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Jump Starter market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Jump Starter market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Jump Starter markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Jump Starter market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Jump Starter market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Jump Starter market.

