The global Isolated Gate Drivers market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market, such as A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In recent years, a much greater percentage of home appliances, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, including mild hybrids, and renewable energy products have implemented dedicated power semiconductors devices on-board. Isolated Gate Drivers will benefit from power semiconductors delivering a 8.5% CAGR from 2017-2022. Most of power MOSFETs and IGBTs are driven by gate drivers IC. However, while almost all IGBTs require a gate driver, MOSFETs are showing a considerably lower usage of Isolated Gate Drivers. Isolated Gate Drivers utilization varies on voltage and power levels and it strongly depends on the applications, in 2016, more than 69% of the gate drivers IC market correspond to the ones combined with MOSFETs. But this figure step by step decreases slowly and appear to be stabilizing. In parallel IGBT market share increases. As a consequence, the revenue gap between MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers will be quickly narrowing in a near future. The supply chain of the gate driver is evolving, pushed by higher integration needs, as well as an increasing need for more complete product solutions In additional to gate driver IC manufacturers, other players emerged along the supply chain to offer alternative solutions for various power management needs. Two of the more notable solutions are Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) and Plug-and-Play (PnP) gate driver boards. An IPM integrates control, protection, gate driver, and power switching devices in a single package to address the need for compact, efficient, and application-specific power management needs. Over 70% of all IPMs are in white goods and motor control. Some notable players such as Mitsubishi, ON Semiconductor, Semikron, and Infineon compete fiercely in the IPM market. Based on this report, high voltage IPMs are forecast to slowly replace discrete solutions in several key markets, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer. The top five gate driver IC suppliers control more than 50% of the market, with most of them also competing in the power semiconductor segment, including Texas Instruments, Infineon, and Analog Devices. Compared to other semiconductor segments such as memory, CPU, and sensors, the power semiconductor sector is less consolidated and can still provide opportunities for companies to grow with the right business model and strategy. Various business models can be successful in addressing diverse customer needs in the gate driver market. Companies change their business models periodically to address fast growing markets. For instance, Texas Instruments, traditionally an IC supplier, increased its focus on providing system level solutions by integrating multiple chips in the same package or board. This is the end of Isolated Gate Drivers report. New materials such as SiC and GaN will increase the level of integration. Both SiC and GaN devices have been in development for years. To recoup the cost and maximize the profit, companies are gearing towards offering system level solutions instead of components. Other companies traditionally not invested in these two materials can get product portfolios and expertise by acquiring other companies. In 2019, the global Isolated Gate Drivers market size was US$ 112.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Isolated Gate Drivers market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Isolated Gate Drivers industry. The research report studies the Isolated Gate Drivers market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Isolated Gate Drivers market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Isolated Gate Drivers market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Isolated Gate Drivers market: Segment Analysis The global Isolated Gate Drivers market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product. Global Isolated Gate Drivers market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years. Global Isolated Gate Drivers market: Key Players The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the product type, the market is primarily split into, Isolated IGBT Gate Driver, Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver, Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments, Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Telecommunications, Other Competitive Landscape: The report provides a list of all the key players in the Isolated Gate Drivers market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market. The Isolated Gate Drivers key manufacturers in this market include:, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, On Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, IXYS They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Isolated Gate Drivers market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Isolated Gate Drivers market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Isolated Gate Drivers industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market by Product: Isolated IGBT Gate Driver, Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver, Others

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market by Application: , Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Telecommunications, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Isolated Gate Drivers market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Isolated Gate Drivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Isolated Gate Drivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Isolated Gate Drivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market?

