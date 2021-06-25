Global Irrigation Valves Market Was Us$ Xx Million And It Is Expected To Reach Us$ Xx Million By The End Of 2027, With A Cagr Of Xx% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global and China Irrigation Valves market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage. Global Irrigation Valves key players include Hunter, Toro, Netafim, Banjo, Storm Manufacturing Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Irrigation Valves Market This report focuses on global and China Irrigation Valves market. In 2020, the global Irrigation Valves market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027-

The Essential Content Covered in the Global and China Irrigation Valves Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of and China Irrigation Valves Market are Studied: Ace Pump, AKPLAS, Banjo, Cepex, Comer Spa, DICKEY-john, Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH, Eurogan, Hunter Industries, INDUSTRIE BONI Srl, Irriline Technologies, Irritec, Komet Austria, MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl, Nelson Irrigation, Pentair, PERROT Regnerbau, Plastic-Puglia srl, RAIN SpA, Raven Industries, Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S., Senmatic A/S, TeeJet Technologies, Toro, UNIRAIN S.A., VYRSA S.A., Waterman Industries

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the and China Irrigation Valves market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Metal

Plastic

Segmentation by Application: Farmland

Garden

Others

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irrigation Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Farmland

1.3.3 Garden

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Irrigation Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Irrigation Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Irrigation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Irrigation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Irrigation Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Irrigation Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Irrigation Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Irrigation Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Valves Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Irrigation Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Irrigation Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Irrigation Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Irrigation Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Irrigation Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Irrigation Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Irrigation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Irrigation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Irrigation Valves Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Irrigation Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Irrigation Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Irrigation Valves Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Irrigation Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Irrigation Valves Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Irrigation Valves Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Irrigation Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Irrigation Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Irrigation Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Irrigation Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Irrigation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Irrigation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Irrigation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Irrigation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Irrigation Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Irrigation Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ace Pump

12.1.1 Ace Pump Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ace Pump Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ace Pump Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Ace Pump Recent Development

12.2 AKPLAS

12.2.1 AKPLAS Corporation Information

12.2.2 AKPLAS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 AKPLAS Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AKPLAS Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 AKPLAS Recent Development

12.3 Banjo

12.3.1 Banjo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Banjo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Banjo Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Banjo Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Banjo Recent Development

12.4 Cepex

12.4.1 Cepex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cepex Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cepex Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cepex Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Cepex Recent Development

12.5 Comer Spa

12.5.1 Comer Spa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Comer Spa Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Comer Spa Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Comer Spa Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 Comer Spa Recent Development

12.6 DICKEY-john

12.6.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

12.6.2 DICKEY-john Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DICKEY-john Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DICKEY-john Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

12.7 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH

12.7.1 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Eurogan

12.8.1 Eurogan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eurogan Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eurogan Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eurogan Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Eurogan Recent Development

12.9 Hunter Industries

12.9.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hunter Industries Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.10 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl

12.10.1 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Corporation Information

12.10.2 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Irrigation Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 INDUSTRIE BONI Srl Recent Development

12.12 Irritec

12.12.1 Irritec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Irritec Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Irritec Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Irritec Products Offered

12.12.5 Irritec Recent Development

12.13 Komet Austria

12.13.1 Komet Austria Corporation Information

12.13.2 Komet Austria Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Komet Austria Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Komet Austria Products Offered

12.13.5 Komet Austria Recent Development

12.14 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl

12.14.1 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Corporation Information

12.14.2 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Products Offered

12.14.5 MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl Recent Development

12.15 Nelson Irrigation

12.15.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nelson Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nelson Irrigation Products Offered

12.15.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

12.16 Pentair

12.16.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.16.2 Pentair Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Pentair Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Pentair Products Offered

12.16.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.17 PERROT Regnerbau

12.17.1 PERROT Regnerbau Corporation Information

12.17.2 PERROT Regnerbau Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 PERROT Regnerbau Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 PERROT Regnerbau Products Offered

12.17.5 PERROT Regnerbau Recent Development

12.18 Plastic-Puglia srl

12.18.1 Plastic-Puglia srl Corporation Information

12.18.2 Plastic-Puglia srl Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Plastic-Puglia srl Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Plastic-Puglia srl Products Offered

12.18.5 Plastic-Puglia srl Recent Development

12.19 RAIN SpA

12.19.1 RAIN SpA Corporation Information

12.19.2 RAIN SpA Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 RAIN SpA Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 RAIN SpA Products Offered

12.19.5 RAIN SpA Recent Development

12.20 Raven Industries

12.20.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Raven Industries Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Raven Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Raven Industries Products Offered

12.20.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

12.21 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.

12.21.1 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Products Offered

12.21.5 Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S. Recent Development

12.22 Senmatic A/S

12.22.1 Senmatic A/S Corporation Information

12.22.2 Senmatic A/S Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Senmatic A/S Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Senmatic A/S Products Offered

12.22.5 Senmatic A/S Recent Development

12.23 TeeJet Technologies

12.23.1 TeeJet Technologies Corporation Information

12.23.2 TeeJet Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 TeeJet Technologies Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 TeeJet Technologies Products Offered

12.23.5 TeeJet Technologies Recent Development

12.24 Toro

12.24.1 Toro Corporation Information

12.24.2 Toro Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Toro Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Toro Products Offered

12.24.5 Toro Recent Development

12.25 UNIRAIN S.A.

12.25.1 UNIRAIN S.A. Corporation Information

12.25.2 UNIRAIN S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 UNIRAIN S.A. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 UNIRAIN S.A. Products Offered

12.25.5 UNIRAIN S.A. Recent Development

12.26 VYRSA S.A.

12.26.1 VYRSA S.A. Corporation Information

12.26.2 VYRSA S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 VYRSA S.A. Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 VYRSA S.A. Products Offered

12.26.5 VYRSA S.A. Recent Development

12.27 Waterman Industries

12.27.1 Waterman Industries Corporation Information

12.27.2 Waterman Industries Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Waterman Industries Irrigation Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Waterman Industries Products Offered

12.27.5 Waterman Industries Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Irrigation Valves Industry Trends

13.2 Irrigation Valves Market Drivers

13.3 Irrigation Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Irrigation Valves Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Irrigation Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

