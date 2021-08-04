Global Iron Flow Battery Market Regional Outlook 2021| ESS Inc, Electric Fuel Energy (EFE

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of electrochemical cell where chemical energy is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (accompanied by flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. Iron Flow Battery is a type of flow battery, its anode is made of iron matericals, cathode is made of ferro-ferricyanide aqueous couple or ferric chloride solution etc. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 50% in 2019. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the more than 20% consumption market share. ESS Inc and Electric Fuel Energy (EFE) are industry leaders. The classification of Iron Flow Battery includes All Iron-based Flow Battery and Iron Hybrid Flow Battery. The proportion of All Iron-based Flow Battery in 2019 is about 85%. Iron Flow Battery is widely used for Utility Facilities, Renewable Energy Storage and Others. The most proportion of Iron Flow Battery is used for Utility Facilities, and the proportion in 2019 is over 1/2 market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron Flow Battery in China, including the following market information: China Iron Flow Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Iron Flow Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KWh) China top five Iron Flow Battery companies in 2020 (%) The global Iron Flow Battery market size is expected to growth from US$ 27 million in 2020 to US$ 101.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Iron Flow Battery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Iron Flow Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Iron Flow Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KWh) China Iron Flow Battery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

All Iron-based Flow Battery, Iron Hybrid Flow Battery China Iron Flow Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KWh) China Iron Flow Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Utility Facilities, Renewable Energy Storage, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Iron Flow Battery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Iron Flow Battery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Iron Flow Battery sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KWh) Key companies Iron Flow Battery sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ESS Inc, Electric Fuel Energy (EFE

