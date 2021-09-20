Global IoT Solutions and Services market:Key Drivers, Restraints, and Future Prospects|, Accenture, Atos, IBM

“ IoT Solutions and Services Market Los Angeles, United State,, – The global IoT Solutions and Services market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global IoT Solutions and Services market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global IoT Solutions and Services market.
The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global IoT Solutions and Services market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Research Report:
, Accenture, Atos, IBM, DXC Technology, Deloitte, Cisco, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, ARUBA HPE, Microsoft, AWS, PTC, Oracle, AGT International, Intel
IoT Solutions and Services Market Product Type Segments
Hardware, Platform, Solutions, Services IoT Solutions and Services
IoT Solutions and Services Market Application Segments?<
, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation, Smart Energy, Connected Healthcare, Smart Building
Regions Covered in the Global IoT Solutions and Services Market:
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The research report on the global IoT Solutions and Services market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.
The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Platform
1.2.4 Solutions
1.2.5 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Smart Manufacturing
1.3.3 Smart Transportation
1.3.4 Smart Energy
1.3.5 Connected Healthcare
1.3.6 Smart Building 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global IoT Solutions and Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 IoT Solutions and Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 IoT Solutions and Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT Solutions and Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top IoT Solutions and Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global IoT Solutions and Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT Solutions and Services Revenue
3.4 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IoT Solutions and Services Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players IoT Solutions and Services Area Served
3.6 Key Players IoT Solutions and Services Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into IoT Solutions and Services Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 IoT Solutions and Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global IoT Solutions and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 IoT Solutions and Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global IoT Solutions and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America IoT Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe IoT Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China IoT Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan IoT Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia IoT Solutions and Services Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Accenture
11.1.1 Accenture Company Details
11.1.2 Accenture Business Overview
11.1.3 Accenture IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.1.4 Accenture Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
11.2 Atos
11.2.1 Atos Company Details
11.2.2 Atos Business Overview
11.2.3 Atos IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.2.4 Atos Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Atos Recent Development
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 IBM Company Details
11.3.2 IBM Business Overview
11.3.3 IBM IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.3.4 IBM Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 IBM Recent Development
11.4 DXC Technology
11.4.1 DXC Technology Company Details
11.4.2 DXC Technology Business Overview
11.4.3 DXC Technology IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.4.4 DXC Technology Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
11.5 Deloitte
11.5.1 Deloitte Company Details
11.5.2 Deloitte Business Overview
11.5.3 Deloitte IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.5.4 Deloitte Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Deloitte Recent Development
11.6 Cisco
11.6.1 Cisco Company Details
11.6.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.6.3 Cisco IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.6.4 Cisco Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.7 Huawei
11.7.1 Huawei Company Details
11.7.2 Huawei Business Overview
11.7.3 Huawei IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.7.4 Huawei Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Huawei Recent Development
11.8 Sierra Wireless
11.8.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details
11.8.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview
11.8.3 Sierra Wireless IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.8.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development
11.9 ARUBA HPE
11.9.1 ARUBA HPE Company Details
11.9.2 ARUBA HPE Business Overview
11.9.3 ARUBA HPE IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.9.4 ARUBA HPE Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 ARUBA HPE Recent Development
11.10 Microsoft
11.10.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.10.3 Microsoft IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
11.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.11 AWS
10.11.1 AWS Company Details
10.11.2 AWS Business Overview
10.11.3 AWS IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
10.11.4 AWS Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 AWS Recent Development
11.12 PTC
10.12.1 PTC Company Details
10.12.2 PTC Business Overview
10.12.3 PTC IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
10.12.4 PTC Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 PTC Recent Development
11.13 Oracle
10.13.1 Oracle Company Details
10.13.2 Oracle Business Overview
10.13.3 Oracle IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
10.13.4 Oracle Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.14 AGT International
10.14.1 AGT International Company Details
10.14.2 AGT International Business Overview
10.14.3 AGT International IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
10.14.4 AGT International Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 AGT International Recent Development
11.15 Intel
10.15.1 Intel Company Details
10.15.2 Intel Business Overview
10.15.3 Intel IoT Solutions and Services Introduction
10.15.4 Intel Revenue in IoT Solutions and Services Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Intel Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
