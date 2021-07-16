QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market The research report studies the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market size is projected to reach US$ 6328.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1732.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market are Studied: Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, Kaspersky Lab, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Sophos Plc, Advantech, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trustwave, INSIDE Secure SA

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

Segmentation by Application: Building and Home Automation, Supply Chain Management, Patient Information Management, Energy and Utilities Management, Customer Information Security, Others Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Internet of Things (IoT) Security trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Internet of Things (IoT) Security developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Network Security

2.5 Endpoint Security

2.6 Application Security

2.7 Cloud Security 3 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Building and Home Automation

3.5 Supply Chain Management

3.6 Patient Information Management

3.7 Energy and Utilities Management

3.8 Customer Information Security

3.9 Others 4 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) Security as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market

4.4 Global Top Players Internet of Things (IoT) Security Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Intel Corporation

5.2.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Intel Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Intel Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 IBM Corporation

5.3.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.3.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Symantec Corporation

5.4.1 Symantec Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Symantec Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Symantec Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Symantec Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Trend Micro

5.5.1 Trend Micro Profile

5.5.2 Trend Micro Main Business

5.5.3 Trend Micro Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Trend Micro Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Trend Micro Recent Developments

5.6 Digicert

5.6.1 Digicert Profile

5.6.2 Digicert Main Business

5.6.3 Digicert Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Digicert Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Digicert Recent Developments

5.7 Infineon Technologies

5.7.1 Infineon Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Infineon Technologies Main Business

5.7.3 Infineon Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Infineon Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 ARM Holdings

5.8.1 ARM Holdings Profile

5.8.2 ARM Holdings Main Business

5.8.3 ARM Holdings Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ARM Holdings Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 ARM Holdings Recent Developments

5.9 Gemalto NV

5.9.1 Gemalto NV Profile

5.9.2 Gemalto NV Main Business

5.9.3 Gemalto NV Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Gemalto NV Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Gemalto NV Recent Developments

5.10 Kaspersky Lab

5.10.1 Kaspersky Lab Profile

5.10.2 Kaspersky Lab Main Business

5.10.3 Kaspersky Lab Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kaspersky Lab Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Kaspersky Lab Recent Developments

5.11 CheckPoint Software Technologies

5.11.1 CheckPoint Software Technologies Profile

5.11.2 CheckPoint Software Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 CheckPoint Software Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 CheckPoint Software Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 CheckPoint Software Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Sophos Plc

5.12.1 Sophos Plc Profile

5.12.2 Sophos Plc Main Business

5.12.3 Sophos Plc Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sophos Plc Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Sophos Plc Recent Developments

5.13 Advantech

5.13.1 Advantech Profile

5.13.2 Advantech Main Business

5.13.3 Advantech Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Advantech Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Advantech Recent Developments

5.14 Verizon Enterprise Solutions

5.14.1 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Profile

5.14.2 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Main Business

5.14.3 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Recent Developments

5.15 Trustwave

5.15.1 Trustwave Profile

5.15.2 Trustwave Main Business

5.15.3 Trustwave Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Trustwave Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Trustwave Recent Developments

5.16 INSIDE Secure SA

5.16.1 INSIDE Secure SA Profile

5.16.2 INSIDE Secure SA Main Business

5.16.3 INSIDE Secure SA Internet of Things (IoT) Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 INSIDE Secure SA Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 INSIDE Secure SA Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Dynamics

11.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry Trends

11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Drivers

11.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Challenges

11.4 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us