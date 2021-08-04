Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Industry Chain Research Report 2021| MDA, TRE ALTAMiRA (CLS Group), CGG

Interferometric synthetic aperture radar, abbreviated InSAR, is a radar technique used in geodesy and remote sensing. This geodetic method uses two or more synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images to generate maps of surface deformation or digital elevation, using differences in the phase of the waves returning to the satellite or aircraft. The technique can potentially measure millimetre-scale changes in deformation over spans of days to years. It has applications for geophysical monitoring of natural hazards, for example earthquakes, volcanoes and landslides, and in structural engineering, in particular monitoring of subsidence and structural stability. Global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) key players include TRE ALTAMiRA (CLS Group), GroundProbe (Orica), MDA, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 75%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Monitoring is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oil & Gas Extraction, followed by Mining, Geohazards & Environment, Underground Engineering, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) in China, including the following market information: China Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) companies in 2020 (%) The global Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) market size is expected to growth from US$ 326 million in 2020 to US$ 645.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Monitoring, Mapping, Anylasis, Other China Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oil & Gas Extraction, Mining, Geohazards & Environment, Underground Engineering, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, MDA, TRE ALTAMiRA (CLS Group), CGG, GroundProbe (Orica), 3vGeomatics, SkyGeo, TERRASIGNA, SatSense

