Global Interactive Smartboards Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Soluciones Tecnológicas Integradas, StarBoard, SmartMedia

Interactive Smartboards is a new type of intelligent interactive display product integrating LCD display, screen touch, audio and video playback, computer input, storage, output and other functions. It controls the content displayed on the board through touch technology, so as to realize human-computer interaction. It is suitable for one to many interactive display scenes to enhance the interaction between users. It is an all-in-one device that looks just like a large, flat panel TV compared with interactive whiteboard. In Spain, interactive smartboards main manufactuers include Soluciones Tecnológicas, Integradas StarBoard and SmartMedia. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Less than 55 Inch, 56-65 Inch, 66-75 Inch, 76-85 Inch and More Than 85 Inch. The most common type is 76-85 Inch, with a share over 35%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Education Field, Business Field, Government Field and Household Field. The most common application is Education Field, with a share over 65%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Smartboards in China, including the following market information: China Interactive Smartboards Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Interactive Smartboards Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Interactive Smartboards companies in 2020 (%) The global Interactive Smartboards market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Interactive Smartboards market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Interactive Smartboards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Interactive Smartboards Market, By Size, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Interactive Smartboards Market Segment Percentages, By Size, 2020 (%), Less than 55 Inch, 56-65 Inch, 66-75 Inch, 76-85 Inch, More Than 85 Inch China Interactive Smartboards Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Interactive Smartboards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Education, Business, Government, Household, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Interactive Smartboards revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Interactive Smartboards revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Interactive Smartboards sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Interactive Smartboards sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Soluciones Tecnológicas Integradas, StarBoard, SmartMedia, SMART Technologies (Foxconn), Newline Interactive Inc, Microsoft, Cisco, Promethean, Ricoh, Hitachi, Panasonic, Hitevision, Shenzhen iBoard Technology Co, Returnstar, Huawei

