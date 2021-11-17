Global Integrated GPU Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Advanced Micro Devices (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Integrated GPU Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Integrated GPU market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Integrated GPU market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type X86 Architecture, ARM Architecture, Others Segment by Application Consumer electronics, Server, Automotive, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Aerospace and defense, Medical, Industrial, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Advanced Micro Devices (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Broadcom Limited (US), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US), Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US), Toshiba (Japan), Spreadtrum Communications (China), Allwinner Technology Co (China)

