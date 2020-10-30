Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Research Outlook 2020-2026|Broadcom, Esri, General Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Research Report: Archibus, Broadcom, Esri, General Electric, IBM, Johnson Controls, Inc., Manhattan Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Siemens AG

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segmentation by Product: Asset management and space management, Project management, Real estate portfolio management and lease administration, Energy management and environment sustainability management, Maintenance management, Others

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segmentatioby Application: , Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Public sector and utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, Real estate and infrastructure, Healthcare, Retail, Others

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Asset management and space management

1.2.3 Project management

1.2.4 Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

1.2.5 Energy management and environment sustainability management

1.2.6 Maintenance management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

1.3.3 Public sector and utilities

1.3.4 Aerospace and defense

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.3.6 Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

1.3.7 Real estate and infrastructure

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue

3.4 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Archibus

11.1.1 Archibus Company Details

11.1.2 Archibus Business Overview

11.1.3 Archibus Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.1.4 Archibus Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Archibus Recent Development

11.2 Broadcom

11.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.2.3 Broadcom Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.3 Esri

11.3.1 Esri Company Details

11.3.2 Esri Business Overview

11.3.3 Esri Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.3.4 Esri Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Esri Recent Development

11.4 General Electric

11.4.1 General Electric Company Details

11.4.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.4.3 General Electric Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 IBM Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 IBM Recent Development

11.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

11.6.1 Johnson Controls, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Johnson Controls, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Johnson Controls, Inc. Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.6.4 Johnson Controls, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Johnson Controls, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Manhattan Software

11.7.1 Manhattan Software Company Details

11.7.2 Manhattan Software Business Overview

11.7.3 Manhattan Software Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.7.4 Manhattan Software Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Manhattan Software Recent Development

11.8 Oracle Corporation

11.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Oracle Corporation Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

11.9 SAP AG

11.9.1 SAP AG Company Details

11.9.2 SAP AG Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP AG Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.9.4 SAP AG Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 SAP AG Recent Development

11.10 Siemens AG

11.10.1 Siemens AG Company Details

11.10.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

11.10.3 Siemens AG Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.10.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Siemens AG Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

