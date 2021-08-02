Global Insect Feed Industry Chain Research Report 2021| AgriProtein, Ynsect, Enterra Feed

Insect feed refers to animal feed developed from insects. There are more than 500 kinds of insects that can be used as feed in the world, many of which are rich in nutrition and high in protein. They can be used to replace fine feed to feed livestock, poultry and famous fish, so as to improve the production and economic benefits. The industry’s leading producers are AgriProtein, Ynsect and Enterra Feed, with revenue ratios of 3.50%, 14.77% and 3.27%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Feed in China, including the following market information: China Insect Feed Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Insect Feed Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton) China top five Insect Feed companies in 2020 (%) The global Insect Feed market size is expected to growth from US$ 1451.4 million in 2020 to US$ 7631.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Insect Feed market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Insect Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Insect Feed Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Insect Feed Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Meal Worms, Fly Larvae, Others China Insect Feed Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Insect Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Aquaculture, Pet Food, Animal Feed

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Insect Feed revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Insect Feed revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Insect Feed sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton) Key companies Insect Feed sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, AgriProtein, Ynsect, Enterra Feed, Entofood, InnovaFeed, Enviroflight, Hexafly, HiProMine, MealFood Europe, Protix, Lang Shi Insect Industry

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Insect Feed market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Insect Feed market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Insect Feed markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Insect Feed market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Insect Feed market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Insect Feed market.

