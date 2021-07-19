QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Inorganic Copper Fungicides market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into Inorganic Copper Fungicides Raw Material and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market. Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides key players include IQV Agro, Albaugh, Isagro, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Manica S.p.a., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 59%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, both have a share over 33 percent. In terms of product, Copper Hydroxide is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Water and Oil Dispersible Powder, followed by Water Granule, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market The global Inorganic Copper Fungicides market size is projected to reach US$ 455.2 million by 2027, from US$ 355 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market are Studied: IQV Agro, Albaugh, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, Manica S.p.a., Biota Agro, Vimal Crop, Parikh Enterprises, Shyam Chemicals, Jiangxi Heyi, Baoding Pesticide, Quimetal, ADAMA

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Inorganic Copper Fungicides market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Copper Hydroxide, Copper Sulfate, Copper Oxide, Other

Segmentation by Application: Water and Oil Dispersible Powder, Water Granule, Suspension Concentrate

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Inorganic Copper Fungicides industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Inorganic Copper Fungicides trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Inorganic Copper Fungicides developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Inorganic Copper Fungicides industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Overview

1.1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Product Overview

1.2 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Copper Hydroxide

1.2.2 Copper Sulfate

1.2.3 Copper Oxide

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Inorganic Copper Fungicides Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Inorganic Copper Fungicides Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Inorganic Copper Fungicides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Inorganic Copper Fungicides as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Inorganic Copper Fungicides Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Application

4.1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Water and Oil Dispersible Powder

4.1.2 Water Granule

4.1.3 Suspension Concentrate

4.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Country

5.1 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Country

6.1 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Country

8.1 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inorganic Copper Fungicides Business

10.1 IQV Agro

10.1.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information

10.1.2 IQV Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 IQV Agro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 IQV Agro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.1.5 IQV Agro Recent Development

10.2 Albaugh

10.2.1 Albaugh Corporation Information

10.2.2 Albaugh Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Albaugh Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Albaugh Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.2.5 Albaugh Recent Development

10.3 Spiess-Urania Chemicals

10.3.1 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.3.5 Spiess-Urania Chemicals Recent Development

10.4 Isagro

10.4.1 Isagro Corporation Information

10.4.2 Isagro Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Isagro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Isagro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.4.5 Isagro Recent Development

10.5 Manica S.p.a.

10.5.1 Manica S.p.a. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Manica S.p.a. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Manica S.p.a. Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Manica S.p.a. Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.5.5 Manica S.p.a. Recent Development

10.6 Biota Agro

10.6.1 Biota Agro Corporation Information

10.6.2 Biota Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Biota Agro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Biota Agro Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.6.5 Biota Agro Recent Development

10.7 Vimal Crop

10.7.1 Vimal Crop Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vimal Crop Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Vimal Crop Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Vimal Crop Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.7.5 Vimal Crop Recent Development

10.8 Parikh Enterprises

10.8.1 Parikh Enterprises Corporation Information

10.8.2 Parikh Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Parikh Enterprises Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Parikh Enterprises Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.8.5 Parikh Enterprises Recent Development

10.9 Shyam Chemicals

10.9.1 Shyam Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shyam Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shyam Chemicals Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shyam Chemicals Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.9.5 Shyam Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Jiangxi Heyi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangxi Heyi Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangxi Heyi Recent Development

10.11 Baoding Pesticide

10.11.1 Baoding Pesticide Corporation Information

10.11.2 Baoding Pesticide Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Baoding Pesticide Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Baoding Pesticide Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.11.5 Baoding Pesticide Recent Development

10.12 Quimetal

10.12.1 Quimetal Corporation Information

10.12.2 Quimetal Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Quimetal Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Quimetal Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.12.5 Quimetal Recent Development

10.13 ADAMA

10.13.1 ADAMA Corporation Information

10.13.2 ADAMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ADAMA Inorganic Copper Fungicides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ADAMA Inorganic Copper Fungicides Products Offered

10.13.5 ADAMA Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Distributors

12.3 Inorganic Copper Fungicides Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us