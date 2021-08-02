Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| IQV Agro, Albaugh, Spiess-Urania Chemicals

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into Inorganic Copper Fungicides Raw Material and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market. Global Inorganic Copper Fungicides key players include IQV Agro, Albaugh, Isagro, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Manica S.p.a., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 59%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, both have a share over 33 percent. In terms of product, Copper Hydroxide is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Water and Oil Dispersible Powder, followed by Water Granule, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Copper Fungicides in China, including the following market information: China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) China top five Inorganic Copper Fungicides companies in 2020 (%) The global Inorganic Copper Fungicides market size is expected to growth from US$ 355 million in 2020 to US$ 455.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Inorganic Copper Fungicides market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Inorganic Copper Fungicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Copper Hydroxide, Copper Sulfate, Copper Oxide, Other China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) China Inorganic Copper Fungicides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Water and Oil Dispersible Powder, Water Granule, Suspension Concentrate

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Inorganic Copper Fungicides revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Inorganic Copper Fungicides revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Inorganic Copper Fungicides sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Inorganic Copper Fungicides sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, IQV Agro, Albaugh, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, Manica S.p.a., Biota Agro, Vimal Crop, Parikh Enterprises, Shyam Chemicals, Jiangxi Heyi, Baoding Pesticide, Quimetal, ADAMA

