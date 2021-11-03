Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market: What Are Market Experts Recommending? Mann+Hummel, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market.

Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Leading Players: Mann+Hummel, Mahle, Toyota Boshoku, Sogefi, Aisin Seiki, Magneti Marelli, Keihin, Montaplast, Novares, Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial, Roechling, Mikuni, Inzi Controls Controls, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Aisan Industry, BOYI

Product Type:

Plastic Manifold, Metal Manifold

By Application:

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market?

• How will the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） market?

Table of Contents

1 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold）

1.2 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Plastic Manifold

1.2.3 Metal Manifold

1.3 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1

Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Sites

Area Served

Product Types

2.6 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.4.1 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.5.1 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.6.1 China Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.7.1 Japan Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.8.1 South Korea Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

3.9.1 India Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production

Revenue

Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Mann+Hummel

7.1.1 Mann+Hummel Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mann+Hummel Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Mann+Hummel Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Mann+Hummel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Mann+Hummel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mahle

7.2.1 Mahle Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mahle Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mahle Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mahle Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mahle Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toyota Boshoku

7.3.1 Toyota Boshoku Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toyota Boshoku Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toyota Boshoku Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toyota Boshoku Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sogefi

7.4.1 Sogefi Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sogefi Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sogefi Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sogefi Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sogefi Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Aisin Seiki

7.5.1 Aisin Seiki Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aisin Seiki Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Aisin Seiki Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Aisin Seiki Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Magneti Marelli

7.6.1 Magneti Marelli Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.6.2 Magneti Marelli Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Magneti Marelli Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Magneti Marelli Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Keihin

7.7.1 Keihin Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.7.2 Keihin Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Keihin Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Keihin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Keihin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Montaplast

7.8.1 Montaplast Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.8.2 Montaplast Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Montaplast Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Montaplast Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Montaplast Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Novares

7.9.1 Novares Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.9.2 Novares Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Novares Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Novares Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Novares Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial

7.10.1 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Roechling

7.11.1 Roechling Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.11.2 Roechling Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Roechling Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Roechling Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Roechling Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mikuni

7.12.1 Mikuni Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mikuni Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mikuni Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mikuni Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mikuni Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Inzi Controls Controls

7.13.1 Inzi Controls Controls Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.13.2 Inzi Controls Controls Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Inzi Controls Controls Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Inzi Controls Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Inzi Controls Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Samvardhana Motherson Group

7.14.1 Samvardhana Motherson Group Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.14.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Samvardhana Motherson Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Samvardhana Motherson Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Aisan Industry

7.15.1 Aisan Industry Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aisan Industry Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Aisan Industry Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Aisan Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Aisan Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 BOYI

7.16.1 BOYI Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Corporation Information

7.16.2 BOYI Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Product Portfolio

7.16.3 BOYI Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 BOYI Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 BOYI Recent Developments/Updates 8 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold）

8.4 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel

Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Distributors List

9.3 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Industry Trends

10.2 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Growth Drivers

10.3 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Challenges

10.4 Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold）

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production

Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Injection-Molded AIM（Air Intake Manifold） by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

