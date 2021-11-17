Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Vishay

Infrared receivers are commonly used in remote control receivers to provide remote fuctionality for a wide range of consumer electronics. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Infrared Receivers Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Infrared Receivers market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Infrared Receivers market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type by Industry Vertical, Automobile, Millitary and Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Industrial, Healthcare, Security and surveillance, by Spectral Range, Near Infrared, Short-Wavelength Infrared, Middle-Wavelength Infrared, Long-Wavelength Infrared, Far IR Segment by Application Thermal Heating, Sensing, Monitoring and Detection, Imiging, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Vishay, LG Innotek, Optek, Infineon, Microchip Technology, ROHM, TXC, Viking Electronics, Hirose Electric, Tadiran Batteries, Bivar, Hongfa, Grayhill, American Zettler, Carclo Optics

TOC

1 Infrared Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infrared Receivers

1.2 Infrared Receivers Segment by Industry Vertical

1.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Vertical 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Automobile

1.2.3 Millitary and Aerospace

1.2.4 Consumer Electronics

1.2.5 Telecommunication

1.2.6 Industrial

1.2.7 Healthcare

1.2.8 Security and surveillance

1.3 Infrared Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Thermal Heating

1.3.3 Sensing

1.3.4 Monitoring and Detection

1.3.5 Imiging

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Infrared Receivers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Infrared Receivers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Infrared Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Infrared Receivers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Infrared Receivers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Infrared Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Infrared Receivers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Infrared Receivers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Infrared Receivers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Infrared Receivers Production

3.4.1 North America Infrared Receivers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Infrared Receivers Production

3.5.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Infrared Receivers Production

3.6.1 China Infrared Receivers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Infrared Receivers Production

3.7.1 Japan Infrared Receivers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Infrared Receivers Production

3.8.1 South Korea Infrared Receivers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Infrared Receivers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Infrared Receivers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Receivers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Infrared Receivers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Receivers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Infrared Receivers Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Infrared Receivers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.1.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Panasonic Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Vishay

7.3.1 Vishay Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vishay Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Vishay Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 LG Innotek

7.4.1 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.4.2 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 LG Innotek Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 LG Innotek Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 LG Innotek Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Optek

7.5.1 Optek Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Optek Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Optek Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Optek Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Optek Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Infineon

7.6.1 Infineon Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Infineon Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Infineon Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microchip Technology

7.7.1 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microchip Technology Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microchip Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ROHM

7.8.1 ROHM Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.8.2 ROHM Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ROHM Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ROHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ROHM Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TXC

7.9.1 TXC Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.9.2 TXC Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TXC Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TXC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TXC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Viking Electronics

7.10.1 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Viking Electronics Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Viking Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Viking Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hirose Electric

7.11.1 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hirose Electric Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hirose Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hirose Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Tadiran Batteries

7.12.1 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Tadiran Batteries Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Tadiran Batteries Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Tadiran Batteries Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Bivar

7.13.1 Bivar Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bivar Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Bivar Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Bivar Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Bivar Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hongfa

7.14.1 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hongfa Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hongfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hongfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Grayhill

7.15.1 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.15.2 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Grayhill Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Grayhill Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Grayhill Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 American Zettler

7.16.1 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.16.2 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 American Zettler Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 American Zettler Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 American Zettler Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Carclo Optics

7.17.1 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Corporation Information

7.17.2 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Carclo Optics Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Carclo Optics Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Carclo Optics Recent Developments/Updates 8 Infrared Receivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Infrared Receivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Receivers

8.4 Infrared Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Infrared Receivers Distributors List

9.3 Infrared Receivers Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Infrared Receivers Industry Trends

10.2 Infrared Receivers Growth Drivers

10.3 Infrared Receivers Market Challenges

10.4 Infrared Receivers Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Receivers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Infrared Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Infrared Receivers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Receivers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Receivers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Receivers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Receivers by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Receivers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Infrared Receivers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Infrared Receivers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Receivers by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer