Infrared Gas Sensor s utilize only part of the infrared spectrum, corresponding to wavelengths which are absorbed by the gas to be detected. The optical bandwidth of a laser source is sufficiently narrow for it to be used directly, but with wideband sources such as thermal sources or even LED’s some additional wavelength selection in the optical path is required to achieve usable sensitivity and selectivity. The optical bandwidth of a sensor should ideally be matched to the absorption band of the gas (matching system bandwidth to the information carrying bandwidth) which is typically in the tens or low hundreds of nanometers. Wavelength selection can be achieved using prisms or diffraction gratings, these being termed dispersive systems since they separate wavelengths spatially. Alternatively, a non-dispersive element may be used such as a multilayer thin film filter. Nowadays commercial single gas IR gas sensors, as opposed to analytical instruments, are all based on NDIR techniques. Europe is the largest Infrared Gas Sensor market with about 43% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 23% market share. The key players are Alphasense, CityTechnology Ltd, Drager, GSS, GE, Senseair, Dynament, SGX Sensortech (IS), SmartGAS, Mipex, Clairair, Heimann, M-U-T, Edinburgh Sensors, Hanwei, NE Sensor etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 33% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market The global Infrared Gas Sensor market size is projected to reach US$ 585.2 million by 2027, from US$ 450.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Infrared Gas Sensor Market are Studied: Alphasense, CityTechnology Ltd, Drager, GSS, GE, Senseair, Dynament, SGX Sensortech (IS), SmartGAS, Mipex, Clairair, Heimann, M-U-T, Edinburgh Sensors, Hanwei, NE Sensor

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Infrared Gas Sensor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: CO2, Combustible Gases, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Residential

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Infrared Gas Sensor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Infrared Gas Sensor trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Infrared Gas Sensor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Infrared Gas Sensor industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Infrared Gas Sensor Product Overview

1.2 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CO2

1.2.2 Combustible Gases

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Infrared Gas Sensor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Infrared Gas Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Infrared Gas Sensor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Infrared Gas Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Infrared Gas Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infrared Gas Sensor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Gas Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Infrared Gas Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Infrared Gas Sensor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Infrared Gas Sensor by Application

4.1 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Infrared Gas Sensor by Country

5.1 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor by Country

6.1 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor by Country

8.1 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Infrared Gas Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Gas Sensor Business

10.1 Alphasense

10.1.1 Alphasense Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alphasense Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Alphasense Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Alphasense Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 Alphasense Recent Development

10.2 CityTechnology Ltd

10.2.1 CityTechnology Ltd Corporation Information

10.2.2 CityTechnology Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CityTechnology Ltd Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CityTechnology Ltd Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.2.5 CityTechnology Ltd Recent Development

10.3 Drager

10.3.1 Drager Corporation Information

10.3.2 Drager Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Drager Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Drager Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Drager Recent Development

10.4 GSS

10.4.1 GSS Corporation Information

10.4.2 GSS Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GSS Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GSS Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 GSS Recent Development

10.5 GE

10.5.1 GE Corporation Information

10.5.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GE Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GE Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 GE Recent Development

10.6 Senseair

10.6.1 Senseair Corporation Information

10.6.2 Senseair Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Senseair Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Senseair Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 Senseair Recent Development

10.7 Dynament

10.7.1 Dynament Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dynament Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dynament Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dynament Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 Dynament Recent Development

10.8 SGX Sensortech (IS)

10.8.1 SGX Sensortech (IS) Corporation Information

10.8.2 SGX Sensortech (IS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SGX Sensortech (IS) Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SGX Sensortech (IS) Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 SGX Sensortech (IS) Recent Development

10.9 SmartGAS

10.9.1 SmartGAS Corporation Information

10.9.2 SmartGAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SmartGAS Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SmartGAS Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 SmartGAS Recent Development

10.10 Mipex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Infrared Gas Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mipex Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mipex Recent Development

10.11 Clairair

10.11.1 Clairair Corporation Information

10.11.2 Clairair Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Clairair Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Clairair Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 Clairair Recent Development

10.12 Heimann

10.12.1 Heimann Corporation Information

10.12.2 Heimann Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Heimann Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Heimann Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 Heimann Recent Development

10.13 M-U-T

10.13.1 M-U-T Corporation Information

10.13.2 M-U-T Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 M-U-T Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 M-U-T Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 M-U-T Recent Development

10.14 Edinburgh Sensors

10.14.1 Edinburgh Sensors Corporation Information

10.14.2 Edinburgh Sensors Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Edinburgh Sensors Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Edinburgh Sensors Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 Edinburgh Sensors Recent Development

10.15 Hanwei

10.15.1 Hanwei Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hanwei Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hanwei Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hanwei Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.15.5 Hanwei Recent Development

10.16 NE Sensor

10.16.1 NE Sensor Corporation Information

10.16.2 NE Sensor Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 NE Sensor Infrared Gas Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 NE Sensor Infrared Gas Sensor Products Offered

10.16.5 NE Sensor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Infrared Gas Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Infrared Gas Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Infrared Gas Sensor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Infrared Gas Sensor Distributors

12.3 Infrared Gas Sensor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us