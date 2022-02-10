Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2028|Copley Consulting Group, JK Seva, ROI Healthcare Solutions

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Leading Players: Copley Consulting Group, JK Seva, ROI Healthcare Solutions, NTT DATA Corporation, The Lake Companies, Avaap USA, Bails & Associates, BizTech, BPX S.A., Business Technology Associates, ciber, Decision Resources, Essential Software Solutions, Fortude, Fox Run Systems & Solutions, GlobalStar Consulting, Godlan, ICCG, Infosys, iStone, iZZDone, KPIT Cummins, LeanSwift Solutions, Mericade, Merino Services, Nagarro, Nogalis, Open Systems Technologies, Panorama Consulting Solutions, Performa Apps

Product Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market?

• How will the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Infor ERP Consulting Service market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Infor ERP Consulting Service

1.1 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Infor ERP Consulting Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size (2017-2028) 2 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Online Service

2.5 Offline Service 3 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Large Enterprises

3.5 SMEs 4 Infor ERP Consulting Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Infor ERP Consulting Service as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Infor ERP Consulting Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Infor ERP Consulting Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Infor ERP Consulting Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Copley Consulting Group

5.1.1 Copley Consulting Group Profile

5.1.2 Copley Consulting Group Main Business

5.1.3 Copley Consulting Group Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Copley Consulting Group Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Copley Consulting Group Recent Developments

5.2 JK Seva

5.2.1 JK Seva Profile

5.2.2 JK Seva Main Business

5.2.3 JK Seva Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 JK Seva Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 JK Seva Recent Developments

5.3 ROI Healthcare Solutions

5.3.1 ROI Healthcare Solutions Profile

5.3.2 ROI Healthcare Solutions Main Business

5.3.3 ROI Healthcare Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ROI Healthcare Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 NTT DATA Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 NTT DATA Corporation

5.4.1 NTT DATA Corporation Profile

5.4.2 NTT DATA Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 NTT DATA Corporation Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NTT DATA Corporation Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 NTT DATA Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 The Lake Companies

5.5.1 The Lake Companies Profile

5.5.2 The Lake Companies Main Business

5.5.3 The Lake Companies Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 The Lake Companies Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 The Lake Companies Recent Developments

5.6 Avaap USA

5.6.1 Avaap USA Profile

5.6.2 Avaap USA Main Business

5.6.3 Avaap USA Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Avaap USA Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Avaap USA Recent Developments

5.7 Bails & Associates

5.7.1 Bails & Associates Profile

5.7.2 Bails & Associates Main Business

5.7.3 Bails & Associates Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bails & Associates Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Bails & Associates Recent Developments

5.8 BizTech

5.8.1 BizTech Profile

5.8.2 BizTech Main Business

5.8.3 BizTech Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BizTech Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 BizTech Recent Developments

5.9 BPX S.A.

5.9.1 BPX S.A. Profile

5.9.2 BPX S.A. Main Business

5.9.3 BPX S.A. Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BPX S.A. Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 BPX S.A. Recent Developments

5.10 Business Technology Associates

5.10.1 Business Technology Associates Profile

5.10.2 Business Technology Associates Main Business

5.10.3 Business Technology Associates Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Business Technology Associates Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Business Technology Associates Recent Developments

5.11 ciber

5.11.1 ciber Profile

5.11.2 ciber Main Business

5.11.3 ciber Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ciber Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 ciber Recent Developments

5.12 Decision Resources

5.12.1 Decision Resources Profile

5.12.2 Decision Resources Main Business

5.12.3 Decision Resources Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Decision Resources Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 Decision Resources Recent Developments

5.13 Essential Software Solutions

5.13.1 Essential Software Solutions Profile

5.13.2 Essential Software Solutions Main Business

5.13.3 Essential Software Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Essential Software Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Essential Software Solutions Recent Developments

5.14 Fortude

5.14.1 Fortude Profile

5.14.2 Fortude Main Business

5.14.3 Fortude Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Fortude Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Fortude Recent Developments

5.15 Fox Run Systems & Solutions

5.15.1 Fox Run Systems & Solutions Profile

5.15.2 Fox Run Systems & Solutions Main Business

5.15.3 Fox Run Systems & Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Fox Run Systems & Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Fox Run Systems & Solutions Recent Developments

5.16 GlobalStar Consulting

5.16.1 GlobalStar Consulting Profile

5.16.2 GlobalStar Consulting Main Business

5.16.3 GlobalStar Consulting Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 GlobalStar Consulting Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 GlobalStar Consulting Recent Developments

5.17 Godlan

5.17.1 Godlan Profile

5.17.2 Godlan Main Business

5.17.3 Godlan Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Godlan Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Godlan Recent Developments

5.18 ICCG

5.18.1 ICCG Profile

5.18.2 ICCG Main Business

5.18.3 ICCG Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 ICCG Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 ICCG Recent Developments

5.19 Infosys

5.19.1 Infosys Profile

5.19.2 Infosys Main Business

5.19.3 Infosys Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Infosys Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.20 iStone

5.20.1 iStone Profile

5.20.2 iStone Main Business

5.20.3 iStone Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 iStone Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 iStone Recent Developments

5.21 iZZDone

5.21.1 iZZDone Profile

5.21.2 iZZDone Main Business

5.21.3 iZZDone Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 iZZDone Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 iZZDone Recent Developments

5.22 KPIT Cummins

5.22.1 KPIT Cummins Profile

5.22.2 KPIT Cummins Main Business

5.22.3 KPIT Cummins Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 KPIT Cummins Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 KPIT Cummins Recent Developments

5.23 LeanSwift Solutions

5.23.1 LeanSwift Solutions Profile

5.23.2 LeanSwift Solutions Main Business

5.23.3 LeanSwift Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 LeanSwift Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.23.5 LeanSwift Solutions Recent Developments

5.24 Mericade

5.24.1 Mericade Profile

5.24.2 Mericade Main Business

5.24.3 Mericade Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Mericade Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.24.5 Mericade Recent Developments

5.25 Merino Services

5.25.1 Merino Services Profile

5.25.2 Merino Services Main Business

5.25.3 Merino Services Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Merino Services Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.25.5 Merino Services Recent Developments

5.26 Nagarro

5.26.1 Nagarro Profile

5.26.2 Nagarro Main Business

5.26.3 Nagarro Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Nagarro Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.26.5 Nagarro Recent Developments

5.27 Nogalis

5.27.1 Nogalis Profile

5.27.2 Nogalis Main Business

5.27.3 Nogalis Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Nogalis Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.27.5 Nogalis Recent Developments

5.28 Open Systems Technologies

5.28.1 Open Systems Technologies Profile

5.28.2 Open Systems Technologies Main Business

5.28.3 Open Systems Technologies Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Open Systems Technologies Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.28.5 Open Systems Technologies Recent Developments

5.29 Panorama Consulting Solutions

5.29.1 Panorama Consulting Solutions Profile

5.29.2 Panorama Consulting Solutions Main Business

5.29.3 Panorama Consulting Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Panorama Consulting Solutions Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.29.5 Panorama Consulting Solutions Recent Developments

5.30 Performa Apps

5.30.1 Performa Apps Profile

5.30.2 Performa Apps Main Business

5.30.3 Performa Apps Infor ERP Consulting Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 Performa Apps Infor ERP Consulting Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.30.5 Performa Apps Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 UNITED STATESs

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Infor ERP Consulting Service Industry Trends

11.2 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Drivers

11.3 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Challenges

11.4 Infor ERP Consulting Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

