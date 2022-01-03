Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027| China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Rio Tinto PLC.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Industrial Rock Salt Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Industrial Rock Salt report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Industrial Rock Salt market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Industrial Rock Salt market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Research Report:China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Rio Tinto PLC., Compass Minerals International Inc., K+S AG, Exportadora De Sal De C.V., Ineos Group Holdings S.A., CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc., Akzonobel N.V., State Enterprise Arytomsol, Wilson Salt Company, Infosa, Amra Salt Co., Donald Brown Group, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A, Wacker Chemie AG, Swiss Saltworks AG, Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.), Atisale S.P.A., Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd., Salins Group, Dominion Salt Ltd, Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd.

Global Industrial Rock Salt Market by Type:Conventional Mining, Solar Evaporation, Vacuum Pan Evaporation

Global Industrial Rock Salt Market by Application:Chemical Processing, De-icing, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Others

The global market for Industrial Rock Salt is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Industrial Rock Salt Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Industrial Rock Salt Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Industrial Rock Salt market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Industrial Rock Salt market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Industrial Rock Salt market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global Industrial Rock Salt market?

2. How will the global Industrial Rock Salt market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Industrial Rock Salt market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global Industrial Rock Salt market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global Industrial Rock Salt market throughout the forecast period?

1 Industrial Rock Salt Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Rock Salt

1.2 Industrial Rock Salt Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conventional Mining

1.2.3 Solar Evaporation

1.2.4 Vacuum Pan Evaporation

1.3 Industrial Rock Salt Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical Processing

1.3.3 De-icing

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Industrial Rock Salt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Industrial Rock Salt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Industrial Rock Salt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Industrial Rock Salt Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Industrial Rock Salt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Industrial Rock Salt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Industrial Rock Salt Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Industrial Rock Salt Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Industrial Rock Salt Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Industrial Rock Salt Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Rock Salt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Industrial Rock Salt Production

3.6.1 China Industrial Rock Salt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Production

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Industrial Rock Salt Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)

7.1.1 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.1.2 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.1.3 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

7.2.1 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Tata Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rio Tinto PLC.

7.4.1 Rio Tinto PLC. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rio Tinto PLC. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rio Tinto PLC. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rio Tinto PLC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rio Tinto PLC. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Compass Minerals International Inc.

7.5.1 Compass Minerals International Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.5.2 Compass Minerals International Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Compass Minerals International Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Compass Minerals International Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Compass Minerals International Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 K+S AG

7.6.1 K+S AG Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.6.2 K+S AG Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.6.3 K+S AG Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 K+S AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 K+S AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Exportadora De Sal De C.V.

7.7.1 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.7.2 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Exportadora De Sal De C.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

7.8.1 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ineos Group Holdings S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc.

7.9.1 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.9.2 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Akzonobel N.V.

7.10.1 Akzonobel N.V. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.10.2 Akzonobel N.V. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Akzonobel N.V. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Akzonobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Akzonobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 State Enterprise Arytomsol

7.11.1 State Enterprise Arytomsol Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.11.2 State Enterprise Arytomsol Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.11.3 State Enterprise Arytomsol Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 State Enterprise Arytomsol Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 State Enterprise Arytomsol Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Wilson Salt Company

7.12.1 Wilson Salt Company Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wilson Salt Company Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Wilson Salt Company Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Wilson Salt Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Wilson Salt Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Infosa

7.13.1 Infosa Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.13.2 Infosa Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Infosa Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Infosa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Infosa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Amra Salt Co.

7.14.1 Amra Salt Co. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.14.2 Amra Salt Co. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Amra Salt Co. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Amra Salt Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Amra Salt Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Donald Brown Group

7.15.1 Donald Brown Group Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.15.2 Donald Brown Group Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Donald Brown Group Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Donald Brown Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Donald Brown Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A

7.16.1 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.16.2 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Wacker Chemie AG

7.17.1 Wacker Chemie AG Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.17.2 Wacker Chemie AG Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Wacker Chemie AG Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Wacker Chemie AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Swiss Saltworks AG

7.18.1 Swiss Saltworks AG Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.18.2 Swiss Saltworks AG Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Swiss Saltworks AG Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Swiss Saltworks AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Swiss Saltworks AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.)

7.19.1 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.19.2 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.) Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Atisale S.P.A.

7.20.1 Atisale S.P.A. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.20.2 Atisale S.P.A. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Atisale S.P.A. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Atisale S.P.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Atisale S.P.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd.

7.21.1 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.21.2 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Salins Group

7.22.1 Salins Group Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.22.2 Salins Group Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Salins Group Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Salins Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Salins Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Dominion Salt Ltd

7.23.1 Dominion Salt Ltd Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.23.2 Dominion Salt Ltd Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Dominion Salt Ltd Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Dominion Salt Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Dominion Salt Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd.

7.24.1 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Corporation Information

7.24.2 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industrial Rock Salt Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Rock Salt Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Rock Salt

8.4 Industrial Rock Salt Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Industrial Rock Salt Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Rock Salt Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industrial Rock Salt Industry Trends

10.2 Industrial Rock Salt Growth Drivers

10.3 Industrial Rock Salt Market Challenges

10.4 Industrial Rock Salt Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Rock Salt by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Industrial Rock Salt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Industrial Rock Salt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Industrial Rock Salt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Industrial Rock Salt Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Industrial Rock Salt

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Rock Salt by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Rock Salt by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Rock Salt by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Rock Salt by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Industrial Rock Salt by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Industrial Rock Salt by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Industrial Rock Salt by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Industrial Rock Salt by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

