Global Industrial Hemp Industry Analysis Report 2021| Kazmira, Medical Marijuana

Industrial hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species that is grown specifically for industrial use. It can be used to make a wide range of products. Along with bamboo, hemp is one of the fastest growing plant on Earth. It was also one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. It can be refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, rope, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed. Global industrial hemp key players include Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte’s Web CBD, Aurora Cannabis, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Latin America, total have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, CBD Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medicine, followed by Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Hemp in China, including the following market information: China Industrial Hemp Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Industrial Hemp Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Ton) China top five Industrial Hemp companies in 2020 (%) The global Industrial Hemp market size is expected to growth from US$ 1016 million in 2020 to US$ 2783.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Industrial Hemp market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Industrial Hemp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Industrial Hemp Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

CBD Oil, CBD Crystal China Industrial Hemp Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Ton) China Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Medical and Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Industrial Hemp sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Ton) Key companies Industrial Hemp sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Kazmira, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Charlotte’s Web CBD, CV Sciences, Folium Biosciences, Endoca, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Manitoba Harvest, Hankang (Yunnan) Biotechnology, Yunnan Hansu Biotechnology, Yunnan Hamusen Biology, Kunming BiouNIO Biotechnology, Asan Wuxing Biology, Yunnan Yunxing Biotechnology, Huayun Jinxin Biotechnology, Yunma Biotechnology (Chenguang Biotechnology)

