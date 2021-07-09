QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Inductive Position Sensors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Inductive Position Sensors are devices which generates output signal or electrical signal when metal objects are either inside or entering into its sensing area from any direction. The metal objects above includes iron, aluminum, brass, copper, etc with varied sensing distances. First inductive position sensor was introduced in the mid 60’s. Ifm Electronic, PEPPERL+FUCHS, TURCK, Omron Corporation, Eaton and Baumer are the top 6 of global Inductive Position Sensors , with about 60% market shares. The global production is concentrated in Europe and North America. Japan takes 17% share and China accounts about 14% share of the global production. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Inductive Position Sensors Market The global Inductive Position Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 1079.9 million by 2027, from US$ 898.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Inductive Position Sensors Market are Studied: Ifm Electronic, PEPPERL+FUCHS, TURCK, Omron Corporation, Eaton, Baumer, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Balluff, Sick AG, Panasonic Corporation, GARLO GAVAZZI, Warner Electric (Altra), Proxitron, Fargo Controls
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Inductive Position Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Cylinder Sensors, Rectangular Sensors, Ring & Slot Sensors, Tubular Sensors
Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Others
TOC
1 Inductive Position Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Inductive Position Sensors Product Overview
1.2 Inductive Position Sensors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cylinder Sensors
1.2.2 Rectangular Sensors
1.2.3 Ring & Slot Sensors
1.2.4 Tubular Sensors
1.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Inductive Position Sensors Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Inductive Position Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Inductive Position Sensors Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Inductive Position Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Inductive Position Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Inductive Position Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Inductive Position Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Inductive Position Sensors as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inductive Position Sensors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Inductive Position Sensors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Inductive Position Sensors Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Inductive Position Sensors by Application
4.1 Inductive Position Sensors Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing
4.1.4 Food & Beverage
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Inductive Position Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Inductive Position Sensors by Country
5.1 North America Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Inductive Position Sensors by Country
6.1 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors by Country
8.1 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inductive Position Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inductive Position Sensors Business
10.1 Ifm Electronic
10.1.1 Ifm Electronic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Ifm Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Ifm Electronic Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Ifm Electronic Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.1.5 Ifm Electronic Recent Development
10.2 PEPPERL+FUCHS
10.2.1 PEPPERL+FUCHS Corporation Information
10.2.2 PEPPERL+FUCHS Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 PEPPERL+FUCHS Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 PEPPERL+FUCHS Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.2.5 PEPPERL+FUCHS Recent Development
10.3 TURCK
10.3.1 TURCK Corporation Information
10.3.2 TURCK Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 TURCK Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 TURCK Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.3.5 TURCK Recent Development
10.4 Omron Corporation
10.4.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Omron Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Omron Corporation Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Omron Corporation Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.4.5 Omron Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Eaton
10.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.5.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Eaton Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Eaton Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.5.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.6 Baumer
10.6.1 Baumer Corporation Information
10.6.2 Baumer Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Baumer Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Baumer Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.6.5 Baumer Recent Development
10.7 Honeywell International Inc
10.7.1 Honeywell International Inc Corporation Information
10.7.2 Honeywell International Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Honeywell International Inc Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Honeywell International Inc Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.7.5 Honeywell International Inc Recent Development
10.8 Schneider Electric
10.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
10.8.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Schneider Electric Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Schneider Electric Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
10.9 Rockwell Automation
10.9.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
10.9.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Rockwell Automation Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Rockwell Automation Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.9.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
10.10 Balluff
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Inductive Position Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Balluff Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Balluff Recent Development
10.11 Sick AG
10.11.1 Sick AG Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sick AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sick AG Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sick AG Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.11.5 Sick AG Recent Development
10.12 Panasonic Corporation
10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information
10.12.2 Panasonic Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Panasonic Corporation Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Panasonic Corporation Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.12.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
10.13 GARLO GAVAZZI
10.13.1 GARLO GAVAZZI Corporation Information
10.13.2 GARLO GAVAZZI Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 GARLO GAVAZZI Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 GARLO GAVAZZI Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.13.5 GARLO GAVAZZI Recent Development
10.14 Warner Electric (Altra)
10.14.1 Warner Electric (Altra) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Warner Electric (Altra) Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Warner Electric (Altra) Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Warner Electric (Altra) Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.14.5 Warner Electric (Altra) Recent Development
10.15 Proxitron
10.15.1 Proxitron Corporation Information
10.15.2 Proxitron Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Proxitron Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Proxitron Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.15.5 Proxitron Recent Development
10.16 Fargo Controls
10.16.1 Fargo Controls Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fargo Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Fargo Controls Inductive Position Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Fargo Controls Inductive Position Sensors Products Offered
10.16.5 Fargo Controls Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Inductive Position Sensors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Inductive Position Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Inductive Position Sensors Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Inductive Position Sensors Distributors
12.3 Inductive Position Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
