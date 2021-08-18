Global In-Memory Grid Depth Research Report 2021|Pivotal Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global In-Memory Grid market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global In-Memory Grid Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global In-Memory Grid market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global In-Memory Grid market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global In-Memory Grid market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global In-Memory Grid market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global In-Memory Grid market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global In-Memory Grid market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global In-Memory Grid market.

In-Memory Grid Market Leading Players: IBM Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hazelcast, Inc., Software AG, Alachisoft, Hitachi, Ltd., GridGain Systems, ScaleOut Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Inc., TmaxSoft.

Product Type: Cloud, On-premise

By Application: Transaction Processing, Fraud and Risk Management, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global In-Memory Grid market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global In-Memory Grid market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global In-Memory Grid market?

• How will the global In-Memory Grid market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global In-Memory Grid market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of In-Memory Grid 1.1 In-Memory Grid Market Overview

1.1.1 In-Memory Grid Product Scope

1.1.2 In-Memory Grid Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global In-Memory Grid Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa In-Memory Grid Market Size (2016-2027) 2 In-Memory Grid Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global In-Memory Grid Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global In-Memory Grid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Cloud 2.5 On-premise 3 In-Memory Grid Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global In-Memory Grid Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global In-Memory Grid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Transaction Processing 3.5 Fraud and Risk Management 3.6 Supply Chain 3.7 Sales and Marketing 4 In-Memory Grid Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global In-Memory Grid Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in In-Memory Grid as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into In-Memory Grid Market 4.4 Global Top Players In-Memory Grid Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players In-Memory Grid Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 In-Memory Grid Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 IBM Corporation

5.1.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.1.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Corporation In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Corporation In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments 5.2 Pivotal Software, Inc.

5.2.1 Pivotal Software, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Pivotal Software, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Pivotal Software, Inc. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Pivotal Software, Inc. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Pivotal Software, Inc. Recent Developments 5.3 Oracle Corporation

5.5.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Oracle Corporation In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oracle Corporation In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Hazelcast, Inc. Recent Developments 5.4 Hazelcast, Inc.

5.4.1 Hazelcast, Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Hazelcast, Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Hazelcast, Inc. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Hazelcast, Inc. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Hazelcast, Inc. Recent Developments 5.5 Software AG

5.5.1 Software AG Profile

5.5.2 Software AG Main Business

5.5.3 Software AG In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Software AG In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Software AG Recent Developments 5.6 Alachisoft

5.6.1 Alachisoft Profile

5.6.2 Alachisoft Main Business

5.6.3 Alachisoft In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Alachisoft In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Alachisoft Recent Developments 5.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

5.7.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Profile

5.7.2 Hitachi, Ltd. Main Business

5.7.3 Hitachi, Ltd. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Hitachi, Ltd. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Developments 5.8 GridGain Systems

5.8.1 GridGain Systems Profile

5.8.2 GridGain Systems Main Business

5.8.3 GridGain Systems In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GridGain Systems In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 GridGain Systems Recent Developments 5.9 ScaleOut Software, Inc.

5.9.1 ScaleOut Software, Inc. Profile

5.9.2 ScaleOut Software, Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 ScaleOut Software, Inc. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ScaleOut Software, Inc. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 ScaleOut Software, Inc. Recent Developments 5.10 TIBCO Software Inc.

5.10.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Profile

5.10.2 TIBCO Software Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 TIBCO Software Inc. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 TIBCO Software Inc. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Developments 5.11 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.

5.11.1 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. Profile

5.11.2 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. Recent Developments 5.12 TmaxSoft.

5.12.1 TmaxSoft. Profile

5.12.2 TmaxSoft. Main Business

5.12.3 TmaxSoft. In-Memory Grid Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 TmaxSoft. In-Memory Grid Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 TmaxSoft. Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America In-Memory Grid Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe In-Memory Grid Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific In-Memory Grid Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America In-Memory Grid Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa In-Memory Grid Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 In-Memory Grid Market Dynamics 11.1 In-Memory Grid Industry Trends 11.2 In-Memory Grid Market Drivers 11.3 In-Memory Grid Market Challenges 11.4 In-Memory Grid Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

