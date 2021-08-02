Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Competition Analysis 2021| Stryker, Balt, TERUMO

Intracranial atherosclerotic disease is the progressive narrowing of the cerebral arteries within the skull (intracranial). The arteries that supply oxygen-enriched blood to the brain are the carotid arteries and the vertebral arteries. The circle of Willis is the area at the base of the brain that joins these arteries. Stenosis (narrowing) of the artery walls in intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD) develops similarly to atherosclerosis of the heart: from the buildup of plaque, also known as an atherosclerotic lesion. The product in this report is Stent and PTA balloon for Treatment of ICAD. Global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology key players include Stryker, Balt, TERUMO, MicroPort, Acandis, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 90%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Stent is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital, followed by Clinic, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology in China, including the following market information: China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology companies in 2020 (%) The global ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market size is expected to growth from US$ 161 million in 2020 to US$ 288.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

The China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Stent, PTA Balloon China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospital, Clinic, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies ICAD (Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease) Pathology sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Stryker, Balt, TERUMO, MicroPort, Acandis

