Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 394.6 Million By 2027, From US$ 258.8 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.6% During 2021-2027. | Advanced Nutrients, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Humboldts Secret

Hydroponic Growth Nutrient offers main nutrient for soil-less farming and gardening. It plays an important role in hydroponic vegetables and plants. Global core hydroponic growth nutrients manufacturers include Scotts Miracle-Gro and Advanced Nutrients etc. The Top 2 companies hold a share about 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 52%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with the share about 25% and 15%. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Hydroponic Growth Nutrients market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients market size is projected to reach US$ 394.6 million by 2027, from US$ 258.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Organic Nutrients, Synthetic Nutrients Segment by Application Commercial, Residential Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Advanced Nutrients, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Humboldts Secret, CANNA, Emerald Harvest, Plant Magic Plus, FoxFarm, Masterblend, Growth Technology, Nutrifield, AmHydro

TOC

1 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients

1.2 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Organic Nutrients

1.2.3 Synthetic Nutrients

1.3 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production

3.4.1 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production

3.6.1 China Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production

3.7.1 Japan Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Advanced Nutrients

7.1.1 Advanced Nutrients Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.1.2 Advanced Nutrients Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Advanced Nutrients Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Advanced Nutrients Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Advanced Nutrients Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro

7.2.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.2.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Humboldts Secret

7.3.1 Humboldts Secret Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.3.2 Humboldts Secret Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Humboldts Secret Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Humboldts Secret Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Humboldts Secret Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CANNA

7.4.1 CANNA Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.4.2 CANNA Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CANNA Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CANNA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CANNA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Emerald Harvest

7.5.1 Emerald Harvest Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.5.2 Emerald Harvest Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Emerald Harvest Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Emerald Harvest Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Emerald Harvest Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Plant Magic Plus

7.6.1 Plant Magic Plus Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.6.2 Plant Magic Plus Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Plant Magic Plus Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Plant Magic Plus Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Plant Magic Plus Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 FoxFarm

7.7.1 FoxFarm Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.7.2 FoxFarm Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.7.3 FoxFarm Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 FoxFarm Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FoxFarm Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Masterblend

7.8.1 Masterblend Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.8.2 Masterblend Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Masterblend Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Masterblend Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Masterblend Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Growth Technology

7.9.1 Growth Technology Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.9.2 Growth Technology Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Growth Technology Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Growth Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Growth Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nutrifield

7.10.1 Nutrifield Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nutrifield Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nutrifield Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nutrifield Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nutrifield Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 AmHydro

7.11.1 AmHydro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Corporation Information

7.11.2 AmHydro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Product Portfolio

7.11.3 AmHydro Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 AmHydro Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 AmHydro Recent Developments/Updates 8 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients

8.4 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Distributors List

9.3 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Industry Trends

10.2 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Growth Drivers

10.3 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Challenges

10.4 Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hydroponic Growth Nutrients Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer