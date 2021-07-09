QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Hydraulic Hose market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A hydraulic hose is a synthetic rubber hose, which can withhold high pressure. The hydraulic hose is mainly used to transmit fluid power or fluid within hydraulic machinery. A hydraulic hose is consisting of an inner rubber protection layer, middle rubber layer, steel wire spiral layer and external rubber cover. The inner rubber protection layer resistant to liquids and protects the steel wire spiral layer from corrosion. The external rubber cover protects the steel wire spiral layer against damage. While the steel wire spiral layer plays a role like bones of human. For industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Hose industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers include Parker, Manuli, Yokohama Rubber, Alfagomma and Gates, which account for about 49 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest sales value area, also the leader in the whole Hydraulic Hose industry. Asia-Pacific occupied 41% of the sales market. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 22% and 20% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic Hose Market The global Hydraulic Hose market size is projected to reach US$ 3042.6 million by 2027, from US$ 2036.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Hydraulic Hose Market are Studied: Parker, Manuli, Yokohama Rubber, Alfagomma, Gates, Bridgestone, Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Semperit, HANSA-FLEX, Continental, RYCO, Kurt, LETONE-FLEX, Dagong, YuTong, Ouya Hose, JingBo, Jintong, Yuelong
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Hydraulic Hose market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Spiral wire hydraulic hose, Wire braided hydraulic hose
Segmentation by Application: Engineering Machinery, Mining Industry, Industrial, Others
TOC
1 Hydraulic Hose Market Overview
1.1 Hydraulic Hose Product Overview
1.2 Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Spiral wire hydraulic hose
1.2.2 Wire braided hydraulic hose
1.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hydraulic Hose Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hydraulic Hose Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hydraulic Hose Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydraulic Hose Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hydraulic Hose Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydraulic Hose Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydraulic Hose as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydraulic Hose Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydraulic Hose Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Hydraulic Hose Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Hydraulic Hose by Application
4.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Engineering Machinery
4.1.2 Mining Industry
4.1.3 Industrial
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Hydraulic Hose by Country
5.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Hydraulic Hose by Country
6.1 Europe Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Hydraulic Hose by Country
8.1 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydraulic Hose Business
10.1 Parker
10.1.1 Parker Corporation Information
10.1.2 Parker Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Parker Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Parker Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.1.5 Parker Recent Development
10.2 Manuli
10.2.1 Manuli Corporation Information
10.2.2 Manuli Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Manuli Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Manuli Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.2.5 Manuli Recent Development
10.3 Yokohama Rubber
10.3.1 Yokohama Rubber Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yokohama Rubber Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Yokohama Rubber Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Yokohama Rubber Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.3.5 Yokohama Rubber Recent Development
10.4 Alfagomma
10.4.1 Alfagomma Corporation Information
10.4.2 Alfagomma Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Alfagomma Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Alfagomma Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.4.5 Alfagomma Recent Development
10.5 Gates
10.5.1 Gates Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gates Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Gates Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Gates Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.5.5 Gates Recent Development
10.6 Bridgestone
10.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bridgestone Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bridgestone Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bridgestone Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.6.5 Bridgestone Recent Development
10.7 Sumitomo Riko
10.7.1 Sumitomo Riko Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sumitomo Riko Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sumitomo Riko Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Sumitomo Riko Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.7.5 Sumitomo Riko Recent Development
10.8 Eaton
10.8.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.8.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Eaton Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Eaton Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.8.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.9 Semperit
10.9.1 Semperit Corporation Information
10.9.2 Semperit Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Semperit Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Semperit Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.9.5 Semperit Recent Development
10.10 HANSA-FLEX
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hydraulic Hose Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HANSA-FLEX Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HANSA-FLEX Recent Development
10.11 Continental
10.11.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.11.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Continental Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Continental Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.11.5 Continental Recent Development
10.12 RYCO
10.12.1 RYCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 RYCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 RYCO Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 RYCO Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.12.5 RYCO Recent Development
10.13 Kurt
10.13.1 Kurt Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kurt Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Kurt Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Kurt Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.13.5 Kurt Recent Development
10.14 LETONE-FLEX
10.14.1 LETONE-FLEX Corporation Information
10.14.2 LETONE-FLEX Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 LETONE-FLEX Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 LETONE-FLEX Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.14.5 LETONE-FLEX Recent Development
10.15 Dagong
10.15.1 Dagong Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dagong Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Dagong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Dagong Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.15.5 Dagong Recent Development
10.16 YuTong
10.16.1 YuTong Corporation Information
10.16.2 YuTong Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 YuTong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 YuTong Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.16.5 YuTong Recent Development
10.17 Ouya Hose
10.17.1 Ouya Hose Corporation Information
10.17.2 Ouya Hose Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Ouya Hose Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Ouya Hose Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.17.5 Ouya Hose Recent Development
10.18 JingBo
10.18.1 JingBo Corporation Information
10.18.2 JingBo Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 JingBo Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 JingBo Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.18.5 JingBo Recent Development
10.19 Jintong
10.19.1 Jintong Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jintong Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jintong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jintong Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.19.5 Jintong Recent Development
10.20 Yuelong
10.20.1 Yuelong Corporation Information
10.20.2 Yuelong Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Yuelong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Yuelong Hydraulic Hose Products Offered
10.20.5 Yuelong Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hydraulic Hose Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hydraulic Hose Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hydraulic Hose Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hydraulic Hose Distributors
12.3 Hydraulic Hose Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
