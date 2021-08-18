Global Hosted PBX Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| BT Group, Cisco Systems, 8×8

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Hosted PBX market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Hosted PBX Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hosted PBX market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Hosted PBX market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Hosted PBX market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Hosted PBX market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Hosted PBX market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Hosted PBX market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Hosted PBX market.

Hosted PBX Market Leading Players: AT&T, BT Group, Cisco Systems, 8×8, Avaya, Megapath, Centurylink, Polycom, Mitel Networks, Ringcentral, Comcast Business, XO Communications, Ozonetel, Nexge Technologies, Bullseye Telecom, TPX Communications, Telesystem, Oneconnect, Interglobe Communications, 3CS, Star2star Communications, Nextiva, Novolink Communications, Datavo, Digium

Product Type: Virtual Deployment & Setup

Virtual Assistance & Support

Online Charging Services

Emergency Call Routing Services

Protocol Management Services

Others

By Application: IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Education

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Hosted PBX market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Hosted PBX market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Hosted PBX market?

• How will the global Hosted PBX market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Hosted PBX market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Hosted PBX

1.1 Hosted PBX Market Overview

1.1.1 Hosted PBX Product Scope

1.1.2 Hosted PBX Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Hosted PBX Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Hosted PBX Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Hosted PBX Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Hosted PBX Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Hosted PBX Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Hosted PBX Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Hosted PBX Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Hosted PBX Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hosted PBX Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Virtual Deployment & Setup

2.5 Virtual Assistance & Support

2.6 Online Charging Services

2.7 Emergency Call Routing Services

2.8 Protocol Management Services

2.9 Others 3 Hosted PBX Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Hosted PBX Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Hosted PBX Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hosted PBX Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 IT

3.5 BFSI

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Manufacturing

3.8 Retail

3.9 Government and Public Sector

3.10 Education

3.11 Others 4 Hosted PBX Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Hosted PBX Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hosted PBX as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Hosted PBX Market

4.4 Global Top Players Hosted PBX Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Hosted PBX Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Hosted PBX Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AT&T

5.1.1 AT&T Profile

5.1.2 AT&T Main Business

5.1.3 AT&T Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AT&T Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.2 BT Group

5.2.1 BT Group Profile

5.2.2 BT Group Main Business

5.2.3 BT Group Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BT Group Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 BT Group Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems

5.3.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.3.3 Cisco Systems Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 8×8 Recent Developments

5.4 8×8

5.4.1 8×8 Profile

5.4.2 8×8 Main Business

5.4.3 8×8 Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 8×8 Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 8×8 Recent Developments

5.5 Avaya

5.5.1 Avaya Profile

5.5.2 Avaya Main Business

5.5.3 Avaya Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Avaya Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Avaya Recent Developments

5.6 Megapath

5.6.1 Megapath Profile

5.6.2 Megapath Main Business

5.6.3 Megapath Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Megapath Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Megapath Recent Developments

5.7 Centurylink

5.7.1 Centurylink Profile

5.7.2 Centurylink Main Business

5.7.3 Centurylink Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Centurylink Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Centurylink Recent Developments

5.8 Polycom

5.8.1 Polycom Profile

5.8.2 Polycom Main Business

5.8.3 Polycom Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Polycom Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Polycom Recent Developments

5.9 Mitel Networks

5.9.1 Mitel Networks Profile

5.9.2 Mitel Networks Main Business

5.9.3 Mitel Networks Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Mitel Networks Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Mitel Networks Recent Developments

5.10 Ringcentral

5.10.1 Ringcentral Profile

5.10.2 Ringcentral Main Business

5.10.3 Ringcentral Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Ringcentral Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Ringcentral Recent Developments

5.11 Comcast Business

5.11.1 Comcast Business Profile

5.11.2 Comcast Business Main Business

5.11.3 Comcast Business Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Comcast Business Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Comcast Business Recent Developments

5.12 XO Communications

5.12.1 XO Communications Profile

5.12.2 XO Communications Main Business

5.12.3 XO Communications Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 XO Communications Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 XO Communications Recent Developments

5.13 Ozonetel

5.13.1 Ozonetel Profile

5.13.2 Ozonetel Main Business

5.13.3 Ozonetel Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ozonetel Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Ozonetel Recent Developments

5.14 Nexge Technologies

5.14.1 Nexge Technologies Profile

5.14.2 Nexge Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 Nexge Technologies Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Nexge Technologies Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Nexge Technologies Recent Developments

5.15 Bullseye Telecom

5.15.1 Bullseye Telecom Profile

5.15.2 Bullseye Telecom Main Business

5.15.3 Bullseye Telecom Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Bullseye Telecom Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Bullseye Telecom Recent Developments

5.16 TPX Communications

5.16.1 TPX Communications Profile

5.16.2 TPX Communications Main Business

5.16.3 TPX Communications Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 TPX Communications Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 TPX Communications Recent Developments

5.17 Telesystem

5.17.1 Telesystem Profile

5.17.2 Telesystem Main Business

5.17.3 Telesystem Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Telesystem Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Telesystem Recent Developments

5.18 Oneconnect

5.18.1 Oneconnect Profile

5.18.2 Oneconnect Main Business

5.18.3 Oneconnect Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Oneconnect Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Oneconnect Recent Developments

5.19 Interglobe Communications

5.19.1 Interglobe Communications Profile

5.19.2 Interglobe Communications Main Business

5.19.3 Interglobe Communications Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Interglobe Communications Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Interglobe Communications Recent Developments

5.20 3CS

5.20.1 3CS Profile

5.20.2 3CS Main Business

5.20.3 3CS Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 3CS Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 3CS Recent Developments

5.21 Star2star Communications

5.21.1 Star2star Communications Profile

5.21.2 Star2star Communications Main Business

5.21.3 Star2star Communications Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Star2star Communications Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Star2star Communications Recent Developments

5.22 Nextiva

5.22.1 Nextiva Profile

5.22.2 Nextiva Main Business

5.22.3 Nextiva Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Nextiva Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Nextiva Recent Developments

5.23 Novolink Communications

5.23.1 Novolink Communications Profile

5.23.2 Novolink Communications Main Business

5.23.3 Novolink Communications Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Novolink Communications Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Novolink Communications Recent Developments

5.24 Datavo

5.24.1 Datavo Profile

5.24.2 Datavo Main Business

5.24.3 Datavo Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Datavo Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Datavo Recent Developments

5.25 Digium

5.25.1 Digium Profile

5.25.2 Digium Main Business

5.25.3 Digium Hosted PBX Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Digium Hosted PBX Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Digium Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Hosted PBX Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hosted PBX Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hosted PBX Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hosted PBX Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hosted PBX Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Hosted PBX Market Dynamics

11.1 Hosted PBX Industry Trends

11.2 Hosted PBX Market Drivers

11.3 Hosted PBX Market Challenges

11.4 Hosted PBX Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

