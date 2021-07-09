QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global High-Voltage Capacitor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
HV capacitors are key components in circuit breakers and capacitive voltage transformers, used in the transport and distribution of electrical energy in electric utility grids and other high-voltage installations worldwide. Within each major capacitor dielectric, high voltage has a different definition. To summarize, the overwhelming majority of capacitors consumed for high voltage applications are electrostatic plastic film capacitors, and even then there is a focus on the polypropylene type film capacitor dielectrics only. Polypropylene capacitors are applicable to the hundreds of thousands of and are truly separate from other dielectrics in that respect. Ceramic capacitors – also electrostatic, can be manufactured to withstand up to 100,000 volts. Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are also included in this discussion, especially the screw terminal and snap in types that are manufactured to operate up to 500 volts per cell. Other capacitors consumed in high voltage circuits include tantalum wet capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, glass dielectric capacitors and diamond-like carbon capacitors. Europe is the largest High-Voltage Capacitor market with about 31% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 28% market share. The key players are ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Cooper, ICAR, ZEZ Silko, Maxwell, GE, Electronicon Kondensatoren, Nissin, Kondas, Lifasa, RTR, Samwha, Iskra, API Capacitors, Xi'an XD, Guilin Power, Sieyuan, Herong, New Northeast etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 22% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market The global High-Voltage Capacitor market size is projected to reach US$ 1365.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1298.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2027.
TOC
1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Overview
1.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Overview
1.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors
1.2.2 High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
1.2.3 High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by High-Voltage Capacitor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players High-Voltage Capacitor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-Voltage Capacitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-Voltage Capacitor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-Voltage Capacitor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-Voltage Capacitor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers High-Voltage Capacitor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 High-Voltage Capacitor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global High-Voltage Capacitor by Application
4.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Industrial
4.1.3 Automotive Electronics
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America High-Voltage Capacitor by Country
5.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor by Country
6.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor by Country
8.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-Voltage Capacitor Business
10.1 ABB
10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ABB High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ABB High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.1.5 ABB Recent Development
10.2 Siemens
10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Siemens High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Siemens High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.3 Alstom
10.3.1 Alstom Corporation Information
10.3.2 Alstom Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Alstom High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Alstom High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.3.5 Alstom Recent Development
10.4 Cooper
10.4.1 Cooper Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cooper Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Cooper High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Cooper High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.4.5 Cooper Recent Development
10.5 ICAR
10.5.1 ICAR Corporation Information
10.5.2 ICAR Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ICAR High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ICAR High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.5.5 ICAR Recent Development
10.6 ZEZ Silko
10.6.1 ZEZ Silko Corporation Information
10.6.2 ZEZ Silko Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 ZEZ Silko High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 ZEZ Silko High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.6.5 ZEZ Silko Recent Development
10.7 Maxwell
10.7.1 Maxwell Corporation Information
10.7.2 Maxwell Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Maxwell High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Maxwell High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.7.5 Maxwell Recent Development
10.8 GE
10.8.1 GE Corporation Information
10.8.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 GE High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 GE High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.8.5 GE Recent Development
10.9 Electronicon Kondensatoren
10.9.1 Electronicon Kondensatoren Corporation Information
10.9.2 Electronicon Kondensatoren Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Electronicon Kondensatoren High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Electronicon Kondensatoren High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.9.5 Electronicon Kondensatoren Recent Development
10.10 Nissin
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nissin High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nissin Recent Development
10.11 Kondas
10.11.1 Kondas Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kondas Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kondas High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kondas High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.11.5 Kondas Recent Development
10.12 Lifasa
10.12.1 Lifasa Corporation Information
10.12.2 Lifasa Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Lifasa High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Lifasa High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.12.5 Lifasa Recent Development
10.13 RTR
10.13.1 RTR Corporation Information
10.13.2 RTR Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 RTR High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 RTR High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.13.5 RTR Recent Development
10.14 Samwha
10.14.1 Samwha Corporation Information
10.14.2 Samwha Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Samwha High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Samwha High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.14.5 Samwha Recent Development
10.15 Iskra
10.15.1 Iskra Corporation Information
10.15.2 Iskra Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Iskra High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Iskra High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.15.5 Iskra Recent Development
10.16 API Capacitors
10.16.1 API Capacitors Corporation Information
10.16.2 API Capacitors Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 API Capacitors High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 API Capacitors High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.16.5 API Capacitors Recent Development
10.17 Xi'an XD
10.17.1 Xi'an XD Corporation Information
10.17.2 Xi'an XD Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Xi'an XD High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Xi'an XD High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.17.5 Xi'an XD Recent Development
10.18 Guilin Power
10.18.1 Guilin Power Corporation Information
10.18.2 Guilin Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Guilin Power High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Guilin Power High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.18.5 Guilin Power Recent Development
10.19 Sieyuan
10.19.1 Sieyuan Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sieyuan Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Sieyuan High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Sieyuan High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.19.5 Sieyuan Recent Development
10.20 Herong
10.20.1 Herong Corporation Information
10.20.2 Herong Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Herong High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Herong High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.20.5 Herong Recent Development
10.21 New Northeast
10.21.1 New Northeast Corporation Information
10.21.2 New Northeast Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 New Northeast High-Voltage Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 New Northeast High-Voltage Capacitor Products Offered
10.21.5 New Northeast Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 High-Voltage Capacitor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 High-Voltage Capacitor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 High-Voltage Capacitor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 High-Voltage Capacitor Distributors
12.3 High-Voltage Capacitor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
