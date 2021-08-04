Global High Voltage Cables Industry Analysis Report 2021| Prysmian, Nexans, LS Cable & System

High voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60 – 500 kV. Global high voltage Cable production is mainly concentrated in Europe, the United States and China, the core manufacturers are Prysmian, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Far East Cable, Shangshang Cable and Baosheng Group. This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Cables in China, including the following market information: China High Voltage Cables Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Voltage Cables Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Km) China top five High Voltage Cables companies in 2020 (%) The global High Voltage Cables market size is expected to growth from US$ 7881.4 million in 2020 to US$ 10460 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

The China High Voltage Cables market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Voltage Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Voltage Cables Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Km) China High Voltage Cables Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

AC Power Cable, DC Power Cable China High Voltage Cables Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Km) China High Voltage Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Utility, Industrial, Renewable Energy

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Voltage Cables revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Voltage Cables revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Voltage Cables sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Km) Key companies High Voltage Cables sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Prysmian, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Far East Cable, Shangshang Cable, Baosheng Cable, Southwire, Jiangnan Cable, Sumitomo Electric, NKT Cables, TF Kable, Hanhe Cable, Furukawa Electric, Okonite, Condumex, Riyadh Cables, Elsewedy Electric

