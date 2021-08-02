Global High Speed Motor Industry Analysis Report 2021| GE, ABB, Mitsubishi

High speed motor usually refers to the motor with rotation speed over 10000 rpm. They have the following advantages: Due to their high speed, so the motor power density is high, and power volume is far less than ordinary motor, can effectively save material. Secondly, it is can be connected to the prime mover, cancelled the traditional retarding mechanism, high transmission efficiency, low noise. Also, due to the high speed motor moment of inertia is small, so the dynamic response is fast. The major manufacturers of high speed motors include GE, ABB, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Bosch Rexroth, etc. The top 5 companies account for about 50% of the market. Europe is the main market, accounting for about 40%, followed by Asia Pacific at about 35%. This report contains market size and forecasts of High Speed Motor in China, including the following market information: China High Speed Motor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China High Speed Motor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five High Speed Motor companies in 2020 (%) The global High Speed Motor market size is expected to growth from US$ 504.3 million in 2020 to US$ 599.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China High Speed Motor market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the High Speed Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China High Speed Motor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China High Speed Motor Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Induction Motor, Permanent Magnet Motor, Other Motor China High Speed Motor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China High Speed Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Machine Tools, Power Generation, Compressor, Other Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies High Speed Motor revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies High Speed Motor revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies High Speed Motor sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies High Speed Motor sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, GE, ABB, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Bosch Rexroth, Emerson, Meidensha, Hitachi, Jing-Jin Electric, Nidec, Toshiba, Synchrony, Fuji Electric

