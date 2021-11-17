Global High-Speed Board-To-Board Connectors Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | TE Connectivity, Samtec, Amphenol

Board-to-board (BTB) connectors are used to connect printed circuit boards (PCB), electronic components that contain a conductive pattern printed on the surface of the insulating base in an accurate and repeatable manner. Each terminal on a BTB connector is connected to a PCB. A BTB connector includes housing and a specific number of terminals. The terminal is made from a conductive material (mostly copper alloy), and plated to improve conductivity and antirust. Terminals transmit the current/signal between PCBs connected by BTB; the housing is made of insulating material (mostly plastic). North America, Europe and China are major regions produce Board-to-board Connectors in the world, accounting for more than 66% of the world. APAC dominates the global demand market for Board-to-board Connectors and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global Board-to-board connector market in 2017. The demand for industrial Internet of Thing is high in the APAC region with special focus on process automation. In countries such as Japan and China where the automobile market has opportunities supported by electric vehicles, the consumption of connectors is high. The APAC region is a huge hub for consumer electronics market which in turn increases the demand for connectors in this region. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Below 1.00 mm, 1.00 mm-2.00 mm, Above 2.00 mm Segment by Application Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Communications, Industries, Military, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: TE Connectivity, Samtec, Amphenol, Molex, Fujitsu, Hirose Electric, JST, Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), Delphi, Harting, Foxconn, ERNI Electronics, Kyocera, Yamaichi Electronics, Advanced Interconnect, Unimicron Technology

TOC

1 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors

1.2 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Below 1.00 mm

1.2.3 1.00 mm-2.00 mm

1.2.4 Above 2.00 mm

1.3 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Industries

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production

3.4.1 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production

3.5.1 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production

3.6.1 China High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production

3.7.1 Japan High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production

3.8.1 South Korea High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 TE Connectivity

7.1.1 TE Connectivity High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.1.2 TE Connectivity High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 TE Connectivity High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Samtec

7.2.1 Samtec High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Samtec High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Samtec High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Samtec Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Samtec Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Amphenol

7.3.1 Amphenol High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amphenol High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Amphenol High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Amphenol Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Amphenol Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Molex

7.4.1 Molex High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.4.2 Molex High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Molex High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Molex Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Molex Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Fujitsu

7.5.1 Fujitsu High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fujitsu High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Fujitsu High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Fujitsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hirose Electric

7.6.1 Hirose Electric High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hirose Electric High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hirose Electric High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hirose Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hirose Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 JST

7.7.1 JST High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.7.2 JST High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 JST High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 JST Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JST Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE)

7.8.1 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Delphi

7.9.1 Delphi High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Delphi High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Delphi High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Delphi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Delphi Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Harting

7.10.1 Harting High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Harting High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Harting High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Harting Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Harting Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Foxconn

7.11.1 Foxconn High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.11.2 Foxconn High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Foxconn High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Foxconn Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Foxconn Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ERNI Electronics

7.12.1 ERNI Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.12.2 ERNI Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ERNI Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ERNI Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ERNI Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kyocera

7.13.1 Kyocera High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kyocera High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kyocera High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kyocera Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kyocera Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Yamaichi Electronics

7.14.1 Yamaichi Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yamaichi Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Yamaichi Electronics High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Yamaichi Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Yamaichi Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Advanced Interconnect

7.15.1 Advanced Interconnect High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.15.2 Advanced Interconnect High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Advanced Interconnect High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Advanced Interconnect Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Advanced Interconnect Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Unimicron Technology

7.16.1 Unimicron Technology High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Corporation Information

7.16.2 Unimicron Technology High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Unimicron Technology High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Unimicron Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Unimicron Technology Recent Developments/Updates 8 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors

8.4 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Distributors List

9.3 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Industry Trends

10.2 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Growth Drivers

10.3 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Challenges

10.4 High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-Speed Board-to-Board Connectors by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer