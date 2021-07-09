QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type. In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source. Europe is the largest High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market with about 39% market share. US is follower, accounting for about 28% market share. The key players are Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Eaton, NVC, FSL, PAK, Yankon, Cnlight, Opple etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 46% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market size is projected to reach US$ 7428.4 million by 2027, from US$ 6267.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market are Studied: Philips, Osram, GE, Hella, Valeo, Koito, Panasonic, Robertson, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, Eaton, NVC, FSL, PAK, Yankon, Cnlight, Opple

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Metal Halide Light, High-pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Others

Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry, Road, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Overview

1.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Product Overview

1.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Halide Light

1.2.2 High-pressure Sodium Light

1.2.3 Xenon Arc Light

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Application

4.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Road

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Country

5.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Country

6.1 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Country

8.1 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Philips High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 Osram

10.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.2.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Osram High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Osram High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.2.5 Osram Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GE High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GE High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 Hella

10.4.1 Hella Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hella Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hella High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hella High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.4.5 Hella Recent Development

10.5 Valeo

10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Valeo High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Valeo High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.6 Koito

10.6.1 Koito Corporation Information

10.6.2 Koito Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Koito High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Koito High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.6.5 Koito Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Robertson

10.8.1 Robertson Corporation Information

10.8.2 Robertson Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Robertson High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Robertson High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.8.5 Robertson Recent Development

10.9 Hubbell

10.9.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hubbell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hubbell High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hubbell High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.9.5 Hubbell Recent Development

10.10 Acuity Brands

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Acuity Brands High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

10.11 Eaton

10.11.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.11.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Eaton High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Eaton High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.11.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.12 NVC

10.12.1 NVC Corporation Information

10.12.2 NVC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 NVC High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 NVC High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.12.5 NVC Recent Development

10.13 FSL

10.13.1 FSL Corporation Information

10.13.2 FSL Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 FSL High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 FSL High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.13.5 FSL Recent Development

10.14 PAK

10.14.1 PAK Corporation Information

10.14.2 PAK Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 PAK High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 PAK High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.14.5 PAK Recent Development

10.15 Yankon

10.15.1 Yankon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yankon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yankon High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yankon High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.15.5 Yankon Recent Development

10.16 Cnlight

10.16.1 Cnlight Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cnlight Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Cnlight High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Cnlight High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.16.5 Cnlight Recent Development

10.17 Opple

10.17.1 Opple Corporation Information

10.17.2 Opple Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Opple High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Opple High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Products Offered

10.17.5 Opple Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Distributors

12.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us