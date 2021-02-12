Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Harmonic, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox

The global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market, such as Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Dahua, Axis Communications, Harmonic, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox, VITEC, Sumavision, ATEME They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market by Product: 4K, 8K, Other

Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market by Application: , Broadcast, Surveillance, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Overview

1.1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Product Overview

1.2 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 4K

1.2.2 8K

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Industry

1.5.1.1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application

4.1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Broadcast

4.1.2 Surveillance

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) by Application 5 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Business

10.1 Hikvision

10.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hikvision High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hikvision High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.2 Cisco Systems

10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cisco Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cisco Systems High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hikvision High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

10.3 Dahua

10.3.1 Dahua Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dahua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dahua High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dahua High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Dahua Recent Development

10.4 Axis Communications

10.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

10.4.2 Axis Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Axis Communications High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Axis Communications High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

10.5 Harmonic

10.5.1 Harmonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Harmonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Harmonic High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Harmonic High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Harmonic Recent Development

10.6 Bosch Security Systems

10.6.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Security Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Bosch Security Systems High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bosch Security Systems High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

10.7 Matrox

10.7.1 Matrox Corporation Information

10.7.2 Matrox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Matrox High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Matrox High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Matrox Recent Development

10.8 VITEC

10.8.1 VITEC Corporation Information

10.8.2 VITEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 VITEC High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 VITEC High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.8.5 VITEC Recent Development

10.9 Sumavision

10.9.1 Sumavision Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sumavision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sumavision High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sumavision High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sumavision Recent Development

10.10 ATEME

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ATEME High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ATEME Recent Development 11 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

