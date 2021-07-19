Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 623.1 Million By 2027, From US$ 401 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 6.5% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Hemp Seeds market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control. Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel. Global Hemp Seeds key players include Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Whole Hemp Seed is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hemp Seed Cakes, followed by Hemp Oil, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hemp Seeds Market The global Hemp Seeds market size is projected to reach US$ 623.1 million by 2027, from US$ 401 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267719/global-hemp-seeds-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Hemp Seeds Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Hemp Seeds Market are Studied: Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients, Navitas Organics, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, HempFlax, Green Source Organics, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Hemp Seeds market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Others

Segmentation by Application: Hemp Oil, Hemp Seed Cakes, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267719/global-hemp-seeds-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Hemp Seeds industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Hemp Seeds trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Hemp Seeds developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Hemp Seeds industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ca09c11f603b1df5e232455f27b14103,0,1,global-hemp-seeds-market

TOC

1 Hemp Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Hemp Seeds Product Overview

1.2 Hemp Seeds Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Whole Hemp Seed

1.2.2 Hulled Hemp Seed

1.2.3 Hemp Seed Oil

1.2.4 Hemp Protein Powder

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hemp Seeds Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hemp Seeds Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hemp Seeds Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hemp Seeds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hemp Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hemp Seeds Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hemp Seeds Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hemp Seeds as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hemp Seeds Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hemp Seeds Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Hemp Seeds Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Hemp Seeds by Application

4.1 Hemp Seeds Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hemp Oil

4.1.2 Hemp Seed Cakes

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Hemp Seeds by Country

5.1 North America Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Hemp Seeds by Country

6.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Hemp Seeds by Country

8.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Seeds Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hemp Seeds Business

10.1 Manitoba Harvest

10.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information

10.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development

10.2 Agropro

10.2.1 Agropro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Agropro Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Agropro Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Agropro Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.2.5 Agropro Recent Development

10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

10.3.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.3.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development

10.4 Canah International

10.4.1 Canah International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canah International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Canah International Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Canah International Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.4.5 Canah International Recent Development

10.5 GIGO Food

10.5.1 GIGO Food Corporation Information

10.5.2 GIGO Food Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.5.5 GIGO Food Recent Development

10.6 North American Hemp & Grain Co.

10.6.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.6.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Recent Development

10.7 Deep Nature Project

10.7.1 Deep Nature Project Corporation Information

10.7.2 Deep Nature Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.7.5 Deep Nature Project Recent Development

10.8 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

10.8.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.8.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development

10.9 GFR Ingredients

10.9.1 GFR Ingredients Corporation Information

10.9.2 GFR Ingredients Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GFR Ingredients Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GFR Ingredients Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.9.5 GFR Ingredients Recent Development

10.10 Navitas Organics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hemp Seeds Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Navitas Organics Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Navitas Organics Recent Development

10.11 Yishutang

10.11.1 Yishutang Corporation Information

10.11.2 Yishutang Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Yishutang Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Yishutang Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.11.5 Yishutang Recent Development

10.12 Naturally Splendid

10.12.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information

10.12.2 Naturally Splendid Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Naturally Splendid Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Naturally Splendid Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.12.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development

10.13 HempFlax

10.13.1 HempFlax Corporation Information

10.13.2 HempFlax Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 HempFlax Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 HempFlax Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.13.5 HempFlax Recent Development

10.14 Green Source Organics

10.14.1 Green Source Organics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Green Source Organics Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Green Source Organics Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Green Source Organics Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.14.5 Green Source Organics Recent Development

10.15 BAFA neu GmbH

10.15.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information

10.15.2 BAFA neu GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.15.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development

10.16 Aos Products

10.16.1 Aos Products Corporation Information

10.16.2 Aos Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Aos Products Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Aos Products Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.16.5 Aos Products Recent Development

10.17 Suyash Herbs

10.17.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information

10.17.2 Suyash Herbs Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Suyash Herbs Hemp Seeds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Suyash Herbs Hemp Seeds Products Offered

10.17.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hemp Seeds Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hemp Seeds Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hemp Seeds Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hemp Seeds Distributors

12.3 Hemp Seeds Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us