A grain bin is typically much shorter than a silo, and is typically used for holding dry matter such as cement or grain. North America accounts for about 39% of the global market, while Asia-Pacific and Europe account for about 26% and 19%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grain Bins Market The global Grain Bins market size is projected to reach US$ 4218.4 million by 2027, from US$ 2899.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Grain Bins Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Grain Bins Market are Studied: AGCO Corporation, AGI, Sukup Manufacturing, Westman Group (Meridian), Behlen, OBIAL, CTB, SCAFCO Grain Systems, Superior Grain Equipment, Darmani Grain Storage, Sioux Steel Company, Mepu

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Grain Bins market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Hopper Bottom Bins, Flat Bottom Bins, Hopper bottom bin is the dominated type, which accounting for about 68% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: On Farm, Off Farm, On-farm grain bins are the most widely used in iminodiacetic acid, accounting for about 60% of the market share.

TOC

1 Grain Bins Market Overview

1.1 Grain Bins Product Overview

1.2 Grain Bins Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hopper Bottom Bins

1.2.2 Flat Bottom Bins

1.3 Global Grain Bins Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Grain Bins Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Grain Bins Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Grain Bins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Grain Bins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Grain Bins Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Grain Bins Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Grain Bins Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Grain Bins Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Grain Bins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Grain Bins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grain Bins Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Grain Bins Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Grain Bins as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grain Bins Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Grain Bins Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Grain Bins Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Grain Bins Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Grain Bins Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Grain Bins Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Grain Bins Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Grain Bins Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Grain Bins by Application

4.1 Grain Bins Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 On Farm

4.1.2 Off Farm

4.2 Global Grain Bins Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Grain Bins Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Grain Bins Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Grain Bins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Grain Bins Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Grain Bins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Grain Bins by Country

5.1 North America Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Grain Bins by Country

6.1 Europe Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grain Bins Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Grain Bins by Country

8.1 Latin America Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Bins Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grain Bins Business

10.1 AGCO Corporation

10.1.1 AGCO Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 AGCO Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AGCO Corporation Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AGCO Corporation Grain Bins Products Offered

10.1.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

10.2 AGI

10.2.1 AGI Corporation Information

10.2.2 AGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AGI Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AGI Grain Bins Products Offered

10.2.5 AGI Recent Development

10.3 Sukup Manufacturing

10.3.1 Sukup Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sukup Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sukup Manufacturing Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sukup Manufacturing Grain Bins Products Offered

10.3.5 Sukup Manufacturing Recent Development

10.4 Westman Group (Meridian)

10.4.1 Westman Group (Meridian) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Westman Group (Meridian) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Westman Group (Meridian) Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Westman Group (Meridian) Grain Bins Products Offered

10.4.5 Westman Group (Meridian) Recent Development

10.5 Behlen

10.5.1 Behlen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Behlen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Behlen Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Behlen Grain Bins Products Offered

10.5.5 Behlen Recent Development

10.6 OBIAL

10.6.1 OBIAL Corporation Information

10.6.2 OBIAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 OBIAL Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 OBIAL Grain Bins Products Offered

10.6.5 OBIAL Recent Development

10.7 CTB

10.7.1 CTB Corporation Information

10.7.2 CTB Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CTB Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CTB Grain Bins Products Offered

10.7.5 CTB Recent Development

10.8 SCAFCO Grain Systems

10.8.1 SCAFCO Grain Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 SCAFCO Grain Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SCAFCO Grain Systems Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SCAFCO Grain Systems Grain Bins Products Offered

10.8.5 SCAFCO Grain Systems Recent Development

10.9 Superior Grain Equipment

10.9.1 Superior Grain Equipment Corporation Information

10.9.2 Superior Grain Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Superior Grain Equipment Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Superior Grain Equipment Grain Bins Products Offered

10.9.5 Superior Grain Equipment Recent Development

10.10 Darmani Grain Storage

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Grain Bins Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Darmani Grain Storage Grain Bins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Darmani Grain Storage Recent Development

10.11 Sioux Steel Company

10.11.1 Sioux Steel Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sioux Steel Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sioux Steel Company Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sioux Steel Company Grain Bins Products Offered

10.11.5 Sioux Steel Company Recent Development

10.12 Mepu

10.12.1 Mepu Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mepu Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mepu Grain Bins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mepu Grain Bins Products Offered

10.12.5 Mepu Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Grain Bins Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Grain Bins Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Grain Bins Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Grain Bins Distributors

12.3 Grain Bins Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us