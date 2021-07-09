QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global GNSS Chip market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems: Global constellations: GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russian Federation), Galileo (EU), BeiDou (PRC). Regional constellations: QZSS (Japan), IRNSS (Taiwan), and BeiDou regional component (PRC). Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS): WAAS (USA), EGNOS (EU), MSAS (Japan), GAGAN (Taiwan), SDCM (Russian Federation) and SNAS (PRC). This report studies the GNSS Chip market. Global GNSS Chip key players include Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, STM, Intel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. China is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and North America, total with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Standard Precision GNSS Chip s is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Smartphones, followed by Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras, and Personal Navigation Devices, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global GNSS Chip Market The global GNSS Chip market size is projected to reach US$ 3878.8 million by 2027, from US$ 2714 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of GNSS Chip Market are Studied: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox, STM, Intel, Furuno Electric
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the GNSS Chip market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: High Precision GNSS Chips, Standard Precision GNSS Chips
Segmentation by Application: Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras, Others
TOC
1 GNSS Chip Market Overview
1.1 GNSS Chip Product Overview
1.2 GNSS Chip Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 High Precision GNSS Chips
1.2.2 Standard Precision GNSS Chips
1.3 Global GNSS Chip Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global GNSS Chip Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global GNSS Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global GNSS Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GNSS Chip Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by GNSS Chip Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by GNSS Chip Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players GNSS Chip Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GNSS Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 GNSS Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 GNSS Chip Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GNSS Chip Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GNSS Chip as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GNSS Chip Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers GNSS Chip Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GNSS Chip Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global GNSS Chip Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global GNSS Chip Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GNSS Chip by Application
4.1 GNSS Chip Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Smartphones
4.1.2 Tablets
4.1.3 Personal Navigation Devices
4.1.4 In-Vehicle Systems
4.1.5 Wearable Devices
4.1.6 Digital Cameras
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global GNSS Chip Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global GNSS Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global GNSS Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GNSS Chip by Country
5.1 North America GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GNSS Chip by Country
6.1 Europe GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GNSS Chip by Country
8.1 Latin America GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GNSS Chip Business
10.1 Qualcomm
10.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information
10.1.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Qualcomm GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
10.2 Broadcom
10.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
10.2.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Broadcom GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Broadcom GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development
10.3 Mediatek
10.3.1 Mediatek Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mediatek Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Mediatek GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.3.5 Mediatek Recent Development
10.4 U-blox
10.4.1 U-blox Corporation Information
10.4.2 U-blox Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 U-blox GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 U-blox GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.4.5 U-blox Recent Development
10.5 STM
10.5.1 STM Corporation Information
10.5.2 STM Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 STM GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 STM GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.5.5 STM Recent Development
10.6 Intel
10.6.1 Intel Corporation Information
10.6.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Intel GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Intel GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.6.5 Intel Recent Development
10.7 Furuno Electric
10.7.1 Furuno Electric Corporation Information
10.7.2 Furuno Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Furuno Electric GNSS Chip Products Offered
10.7.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 GNSS Chip Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 GNSS Chip Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 GNSS Chip Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 GNSS Chip Distributors
12.3 GNSS Chip Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
