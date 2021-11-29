Global Genetic Testing Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends And Competitive Analysis 2021-2027-LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Genomic Health

Complete study of the global Genetic Testing Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Genetic Testing Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Genetic Testing Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Prenatal Testing

1.2.3 Newborn Screening

1.2.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

1.2.5 Pharmacogenomic Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospital-based Laboratories

1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Genetic Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Genetic Testing Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Genetic Testing Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Genetic Testing Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genetic Testing Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genetic Testing Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genetic Testing Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Genetic Testing Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Genetic Testing Services Revenue

3.4 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Genetic Testing Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 Genetic Testing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Genetic Testing Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Genetic Testing Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Genetic Testing Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Genetic Testing Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 LabCorp

11.1.1 LabCorp Company Details

11.1.2 LabCorp Business Overview

11.1.3 LabCorp Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.1.4 LabCorp Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 LabCorp Recent Development

11.2 Quest Diagnostics

11.2.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.2.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.2.3 Quest Diagnostics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.2.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.3 Genomic Health

11.3.1 Genomic Health Company Details

11.3.2 Genomic Health Business Overview

11.3.3 Genomic Health Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.3.4 Genomic Health Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Genomic Health Recent Development

11.4 NeoGenomics

11.4.1 NeoGenomics Company Details

11.4.2 NeoGenomics Business Overview

11.4.3 NeoGenomics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.4.4 NeoGenomics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 NeoGenomics Recent Development

11.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.5.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

11.5.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

11.5.3 Eurofins Scientific Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.5.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

11.6 Ambry Genetics

11.6.1 Ambry Genetics Company Details

11.6.2 Ambry Genetics Business Overview

11.6.3 Ambry Genetics Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.6.4 Ambry Genetics Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Ambry Genetics Recent Development

11.7 Roche

11.7.1 Roche Company Details

11.7.2 Roche Business Overview

11.7.3 Roche Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.7.4 Roche Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Roche Recent Development

11.8 Illumina

11.8.1 Illumina Company Details

11.8.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.8.3 Illumina Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.8.4 Illumina Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Illumina Recent Development

11.9 Centogene

11.9.1 Centogene Company Details

11.9.2 Centogene Business Overview

11.9.3 Centogene Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.9.4 Centogene Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Centogene Recent Development

11.10 23andMe

11.10.1 23andMe Company Details

11.10.2 23andMe Business Overview

11.10.3 23andMe Genetic Testing Services Introduction

11.10.4 23andMe Revenue in Genetic Testing Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 23andMe Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

