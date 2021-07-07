Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ Xx Million By 2027, From Us$ Xx Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of Xx% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global GaN Power Devices Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global GaN Power Devices Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GaN Power Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GaN Power Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GaN Power Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global GaN Power Devices Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the GaN Power Devices market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of GaN Power Devices Market are Studied: Fujitsu, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, EPIGAN, NTT Advanced Technology, RF Micro Devices, Cree Incorporated, Aixtron, International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE), Mitsubishi Chemical, AZZURO Semiconductors, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, Infineon

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the GaN Power Devices market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , 600V, Others

Segmentation by Application: Server and Other IT Equipments, High-Efficiency and Stable Power Supplies, Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

TOC

1 GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 GaN Power Devices Product Overview

1.2 GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 600V

1.2.2 Others

1.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Power Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Power Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GaN Power Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Power Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GaN Power Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GaN Power Devices by Application

4.1 GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Server and Other IT Equipments

4.1.2 High-Efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

4.1.3 Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

4.2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GaN Power Devices by Country

5.1 North America GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GaN Power Devices by Country

6.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GaN Power Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Power Devices Business

10.1 Fujitsu

10.1.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.2 Toshiba

10.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Toshiba GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Toshiba GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.3 Koninklijke Philips

10.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.4.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.5 EPIGAN

10.5.1 EPIGAN Corporation Information

10.5.2 EPIGAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 EPIGAN Recent Development

10.6 NTT Advanced Technology

10.6.1 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 NTT Advanced Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 NTT Advanced Technology Recent Development

10.7 RF Micro Devices

10.7.1 RF Micro Devices Corporation Information

10.7.2 RF Micro Devices Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 RF Micro Devices Recent Development

10.8 Cree Incorporated

10.8.1 Cree Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cree Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Cree Incorporated Recent Development

10.9 Aixtron

10.9.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aixtron Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Aixtron Recent Development

10.10 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Power Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.12 AZZURO Semiconductors

10.12.1 AZZURO Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.12.2 AZZURO Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 AZZURO Semiconductors Recent Development

10.13 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

10.13.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.13.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Recent Development

10.14 GaN Systems

10.14.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 GaN Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 GaN Systems GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 GaN Systems GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.14.5 GaN Systems Recent Development

10.15 Infineon

10.15.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Infineon GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Infineon GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.15.5 Infineon Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 GaN Power Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GaN Power Devices Distributors

12.3 GaN Power Devices Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

