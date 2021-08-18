Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021|GaN Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global GaN on Silicon Technology market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global GaN on Silicon Technology market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global GaN on Silicon Technology market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global GaN on Silicon Technology market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global GaN on Silicon Technology market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global GaN on Silicon Technology market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global GaN on Silicon Technology market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global GaN on Silicon Technology market.

GaN on Silicon Technology Market Leading Players: NXP Semiconductor, GaN Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Transphorm Inc., Texas Instruments, Qorvo, Inc., OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Cree, Inc.

Product Type: 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm, 200 mm

By Application: Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global GaN on Silicon Technology market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global GaN on Silicon Technology market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global GaN on Silicon Technology market?

• How will the global GaN on Silicon Technology market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global GaN on Silicon Technology market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of GaN on Silicon Technology 1.1 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 GaN on Silicon Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size (2016-2027) 2 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 50 mm 2.5 100 mm 2.6 150 mm 2.7 200 mm 3 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Consumer Electronics 3.5 IT and Telecommunication 3.6 Automotive 3.7 Aerospace and Defense 3.8 Others 4 GaN on Silicon Technology Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GaN on Silicon Technology as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into GaN on Silicon Technology Market 4.4 Global Top Players GaN on Silicon Technology Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players GaN on Silicon Technology Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 NXP Semiconductor

5.1.1 NXP Semiconductor Profile

5.1.2 NXP Semiconductor Main Business

5.1.3 NXP Semiconductor GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NXP Semiconductor GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Developments 5.2 GaN Systems

5.2.1 GaN Systems Profile

5.2.2 GaN Systems Main Business

5.2.3 GaN Systems GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GaN Systems GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GaN Systems Recent Developments 5.3 Panasonic Corporation

5.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Panasonic Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Panasonic Corporation GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Panasonic Corporation GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Fujitsu Semiconductor Recent Developments 5.4 Fujitsu Semiconductor

5.4.1 Fujitsu Semiconductor Profile

5.4.2 Fujitsu Semiconductor Main Business

5.4.3 Fujitsu Semiconductor GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fujitsu Semiconductor GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Fujitsu Semiconductor Recent Developments 5.5 Transphorm Inc.

5.5.1 Transphorm Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Transphorm Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Transphorm Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Transphorm Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Transphorm Inc. Recent Developments 5.6 Texas Instruments

5.6.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.6.2 Texas Instruments Main Business

5.6.3 Texas Instruments GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Texas Instruments GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments 5.7 Qorvo, Inc.

5.7.1 Qorvo, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Qorvo, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Qorvo, Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Qorvo, Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Qorvo, Inc. Recent Developments 5.8 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

5.8.1 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Profile

5.8.2 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Main Business

5.8.3 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH Recent Developments 5.9 Infineon Technologies AG

5.9.1 Infineon Technologies AG Profile

5.9.2 Infineon Technologies AG Main Business

5.9.3 Infineon Technologies AG GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Infineon Technologies AG GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments 5.10 Cree, Inc.

5.10.1 Cree, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Cree, Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Cree, Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cree, Inc. GaN on Silicon Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Cree, Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa GaN on Silicon Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Dynamics 11.1 GaN on Silicon Technology Industry Trends 11.2 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Drivers 11.3 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Challenges 11.4 GaN on Silicon Technology Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

